Kalu condemns Benue killings, tasks security agencies on synergy to end insecurity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the killings in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing it as barbaric, disturbing, and totally unacceptable.

Kalu, in a statement made available to parliamentary correspondents, urged security agencies to collaborate and act decisively to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

Condoling the bereaved families and the Benue state government, the Deputy Speaker pledged the full support and commitment of the parliament to assist the federal and state governments and relevant authorities through legislative measures in restoring peace and security.

He noted that as part of that commitment, the House Committee on Constitution Review on Monday convened a dialogue on National Security Architecture and deliberated with key actors, getting their candid perspectives on the “malaise” in the constitution that impedes effective delivery of their mandates.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing Constitution Review process, focusing on security and policing reforms, will facilitate inter-agency collaboration and intelligence coordination, enhance border security strategies, and promote regional stability for a unified approach to national security.

Kalu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.

He said, “The recent incident in Yelewata, Benue State, is not only disturbing but also deeply disheartening. The barbaric killing of members of the community is utterly unacceptable. I strongly condemn this wicked act carried out by unidentified individuals.

“I join Mr. President in his call for security agencies to collaborate and act decisively to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous acts. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Yelewata community and the government of Benue State.

“As efforts continue to address the root causes and prevent future occurrences, we pray for the peaceful repose of the departed and for strength and comfort for the bereaved families. May their souls rest in peace.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

