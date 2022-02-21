Why we opted for a new logo —MTN

TELECOMS giant, MTN, has stated that its decision to embark on another rebranding journey that will see it wear a new logo is aimed at indicating the company’s evolution from a telecoms company to a technology company.

The company’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Nompilo Morafo, in a statement, said the brand would be unveiling a refreshed brand identity and campaign, as from February 27, to demonstrate its commitment and focus on accelerating Africa’s progress.

According to him, the rebrand, which will be group-wide, would see MTN’s logo refreshed and simplified with its “Everywhere You Go” tagline changed to ‘Yello’.

The new logo, which has since been submitted to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) for approval, would also have ‘MTN’ written in normal block letters and in blue with an oval of the same colour around it, while the yellow background seems to be a lighter shade of yellow, compared with the older logo.

