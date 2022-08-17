Why we are hosting healing crusade in Ibadan — Adetuberu

The General Overseer of Faith and Miracle International Church (FMIC), Prophet G.F. Adetuberu has said that his upcoming crusade in Ibadan this weekend will enable people to experience the supernatural touch of God.

According to Adetuberu, the three-day crusade which is tagged ‘captives of the mighty’ will surely be a great turn around for attendees.

He said, “I know there are lots of people in Ibadan and around the world who need the supernatural touch of God and this very crusade will be another great dimension of experience for the individuals who attend fully expectant.

“I believe that there is nothing that should be impossible to do for the body of Christ and I assure you that one thing is sure in the crusade, which is that anyone oppressed, afflicted, assaulted and bound by demons will definitely be delivered from their troubles.”

Speaking further, Prophet Adetuberu said that the crusade will be streamed on all the church’s media platforms.”

The crusade holds at Liberty Stadium Ibadan from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st, August 2022.

He said, “Distance is not a barrier to connect and claim your healing miracle testimony as our programmes including Wednesday Worship and The Miraculous, Sunday services and Monday first time visitor’s live broadcasts are aired on our church channel, ‘the vine tv’ on air and Dstv decoders and can be viewed on the church YouTube ‘official the vine tv’.”

“But our 3-day crusade will be taking place in the new venue for our Sunday services which is Indoor sports hall, Liberty stadium, Ibadan. Jesus always is there to heal and comfort the oppressed. All you just need to do is come and experience the sweet power of Jesus in another dimension because Jesus is free.”