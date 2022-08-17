Emirates invests over $2bn to enhance on-board customer experience

Emirates airlines has announced that it would be investing over $ 2 billion to enhance its in-flight customer experience, including a massive programme to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors.

The airline equally announced an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022 for its customers which it attributed to its policy brand promise of ‘Fly Better.’

Commenting on the development, President, Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark said:”While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers. Through the pandemic we’ve continued to launch new services and initiatives to ensure our customers travel with the assurance and ease, including digital initiatives to improve customer experiences on the ground. Now we’re rolling out a series of intensive programmes to take Emirates’ signature inflight experiences to the next level.”

Some of Emirates’ latest initiatives include: elevated meal choices, a brand new vegan menu, a ‘cinema in the sky’ experience, cabin interior upgrades, sustainable choices and a generous approach to the little touches that make travel memorable.

Starting from this August, the airline also advised passengers to look forward to an award-winning team of chefs, a world-class catering team and a wide variety of suppliers have been assembled to design and deliver the best fine dining experience in the sky.

“Emirates’ customers departing on flights from Dubai can begin crunching on fresh greens harvested from Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm and newly-opened US$40 million joint venture investment through Emirates Flight Catering. Emirates is continuing to invest in sustainable operations and supply chains, seeking local food suppliers and farms wherever possible to serve the freshest produce on board.”

Additionally, Emirates said it has partnered with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, one of the world’s top hospitality management schools, to craft the Emirates Hospitality strategy and encourage inspiring customer experiences with the airlines’ cabin crew already engaged in intensive training programmes focused on delivering the four service pillars: Excellence, Attentiveness, Innovation and Passion.