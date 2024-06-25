Traders in Zuba International Market, Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, known as Zuba International Main Market Traders Association, said the market has been shut down due to forceful renovation of their shops by a developer, Lion Property Consult Ent Limited, in collaboration with Gwagwalada Area Council officials.

The traders said they had paid for the verification and validation done by the developer between 2022 and 2023 for a five-year term but were not given their allocation papers, yet the developer went ahead to revoke over 300 of their shops with plans to revoke more.

The traders said they were in discussion with the developer and officials of the area council, only for them to reach their shops and discover craftsmen have started renovating their shops.

Secretary of the traders, Olumakinju Peter told newsmen that, “It is worthy to bring to your notice that we just paid for verification and validation done by the developer between 2022 and 2023 for a five-year term. Few months after the exercise, we received a message confirming the revocation of over 300 shops and warehouses without giving any reason, claiming that Gwagwalada Area Council has ceded market to him (developer) under a signed PPP agreement that empowers him.

“All letters, calls, roundtable discussions and personal engagement to further discussion on his assignment has been entertained threats.

“We refer to the last crisis that happened in the market late last year, when the same developer came into the market unannounced and started removing the roof of shops stocked with valuables, before he was later stopped by the area council that engaged him after the intervention of relevant stakeholders.

When contacted, the developer, Agu Okechukwu Samuel, told Nigerian Tribune that “Gwagwalada Area Council is the owner of that market, the traders are tenants, they are a rebel group. They have a chairman, you can ask him.”

