The Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ) has urged President Bola Tinubu to resolve the lingering issue of the minimum wage as well as the pending issue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities before they snowball into another major crisis.

The Union had in a 17-paragraph communique issued at the end of its quarterly meeting in Ibadan stressed the need for the government to look into the recommendation of the Joint Labour on the minimum wage noting the prevailing economic situation in the Country.

The President of Union, Chief (Dr) Chris Iziguso said the Federal government approved N62,000 minimum wage is not in reality with the present economic situation in the Country

Iziguso said what the Joint labour is demanding for is a living wage that will enable their members to live a meaningful lives.

The NEC, according to the President is calling on the Federal government to urgently address the pending issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

According to him, “The nation cannot afford ASUU to proceed on another indefinite strike again noting its effects on the students.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists also warned the security agents and politicians against further attacks on its members nationwide.

Iziguso said the union would no longer tolerate incessant attacks on its members either by the security agents or politicians.

NEC recalls that some of its members had in the past fallen victims of the attacks by the agencies of government and politicians.

Iziguso, therefore, stressed the need for adequate protection of journalists as the nation is warming up for the conduct of the governorship election in Edo and Ondo state respectively.

The communique read in part, “NEC frowns at the lingering insecurity across the nation, especially kidnapping and violent crimes in the South East, Insurgency in the North East, Banditry in North West and rising militancy in the South South as well kidnapping in the South West and cattle rustling and attack on farmlands in the North Central by herders.

“NEC calls on the heads of the nation’s security apparatus to rise to the occasion and address the situation.

“NEC expresses dismay at the increasing cost of living conditions particularly the prices of essential commodities which is becoming unbearable to Nigerians and called on the Federal Government to come up with immediate measures to ameliorate the sufferings being faced by Nigerians.

“On this, NEC expressed concerns at the delay in production at the Dangote Refinery which would have eased the present economic hardship in the country

“NEC frowns at the incessant vandalization of power installations supplying electricity to some States of the North East and other parts of the country, and therefore calls on the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Ministry of Power to immediately restore electricity supply to the affected States’

