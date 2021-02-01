Why too many folks are failing in life

Love has the capacity to energize every aspect of your life. Do you know a person with great love for what he or she does who lacks the energy to act on what matters to him or her? I do doubt it very much. In a nutshell, a love-driven person with a talent will outperform a love-less person who possesses five talents. Why? It is because love-driven people act with boundless enthusiasm and they just keep on going. In other words, love is everything in the world of success, greatness and significance!

If you are going to achieve all your set goals this year, you will need to fall in love afresh with them. Love will always set your ‘tail’ on fire as Samson’s foxes, realizing all your set-goals this year and beyond. No matter how noble your goals are, without love that burns like inferno, they are never going to see the light of day.

There are too far many fine goal setters, but love-driven goal setters are very scarce. Customarily and routinely, whenever a new year wakes up out of the bed of time on the 1st of January, what you find on the lips of almost everyone is goal setting, but many folks do not understand that goals do not come to pass on their own. Without love that burns like a raging fire, goals remain goals and mere and unrealized goals do not lead to success, fulfillment, significance and greatness.

Author Robert J. Kriegel and Louis Parler cite a study of 1,500 people over 20 years that shows how passion makes a significant difference in a person’s career. This is what they have to say, “At the outset of the study, the group was divided into Group A, 83% of the sample, who were embarking on a career chosen for the prospect of making money now in order to do what they wanted later, and Group B, the other 17% of the sample, who had chosen their career path for the reverse reason, they were going to pursue what they wanted to do now and worry about the money later.”

The data showed some startling revelations:

At the end of the 20years, 101 of the 1500 had become millionaires

Of the millionaires, all but one—100 out of 101—were from Group B, the group that had chosen to pursue what they loved.

The old saying is true: “Find something you love to do so much that you’d gladly do it for nothing, and if you learn to do it well, someday, people will be happy to pay you for it.” When that’s the case, then true are the words of a motto that Dr. Charles Mayo kept on his office wall: “There is no fun like work.”

If the primary reason you are doing what you are doing is money, you are not likely going to make money doing it, but if the primary reason you are doing it is because you are in love with it as a young man would love his newly wedded wife, you are going to make high finances doing it. In this year and beyond, check the motive why you are doing what you are doing. Is it love or is it just because you want to pay bills? Till you find what you love doing, you are never going to become the best version of you doing it. This is very crucial if you truly want to become successful this year and beyond.

It is love that we have for what we are doing that makes us realize set-goals. Without love, goals remain as…desert mirage. Take for instance; I work myself to blazes with indescribable joy because I am madly in love with what I am doing. And when you are madly in love with what you are doing, you do not get bored doing it. I have been doing what I am doing that has given me a clear voice across the planet earth for about three decades and I am having the “days of heaven on earth” doing it, because I am in love with it.

You are bored doing what you are doing because you do not love it. If you want me to coach you, holding your hand from where you are, helping you to get to where you desire to be in life and career, kindly send me an SMS on this line: 09026609153 and I will tell you what you are going to do. And if you are not ready to work hard, please, do not get in touch with me. The reason is because lazy people cannot become anything significant in life. No success principle works without hard-work. Also, please understand that I do not coach people free of charge and many lives have been and are being transformed as an effect of coaching them. This is going to be the greatest decision you have ever made in your life!

Being madly in love with what you do is the major key that opens the door for achievement, success, greatness and significance. When you are not in love with what you are doing, it will really show, no matter how hard you try to pretend to cover it. And when you are in love with it, it shows too without you saying so.

Lastly, New Year resolutions are not strong enough to make you truly have a New Year, so stop deceiving yourself. To truly become successful in life, you cannot do it, being alone; you will always need a coach to hold your hand. A sea of faces of people is yet to understand the secret I am revealing to you, hence failing in every sphere of life. Till I come your way next week Monday, see you, where successful people are found!

