Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Deputy director in charge of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Kingsley Ogboe, says the delay by party agents to arrive at the INEC office in Warri was responsible for the delay in dispatching voting materials to polling units.

Speaking with journalists at about 10:15a.m in his office at Esisi road, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Ogboe said despite the fact that he had alerted party agents since Friday evening to show up at 6:00p.m to inspect the materials before dispatch, they chose to arrive very late.

He also said that he realised that the number of BVAS meant for his area was incomplete, so he had to notify INEC headquarters in Asaba to make it up. This, he argued, also caused the delay.

As of the time of filing the report, the first bus to be dispatched to polling units was still being loaded.

The frontage of the INEC office is currently chaotic as security agents try to curtail and appeal for calm.

Invariably no accreditation or voting is taking place in Warri South Local Government Area as we speak as no material has been dispatched to any polling unit.

Details coming …

