The Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday commenced in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital, smoothly and orderly despite the late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in some polling units.

Verification of accredited voters using Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS), started at about 9.a.m in some polling units.

However, at Tse-Ajio Wailomoyo polling unit, Joe Akahan Street High Level, INEC officials have not arrived as at 8:54 a.m. The voters who were waiting patiently for the INEC officials and security agencies, organised themselves in an order manner giving numbers to themselves to avoid rowdiness when the voting commences.

Terwase Paul, one of the voters told our correspondent that he came as early 7:30 a.m and has been waiting because he wants exercise his civic responsibility.

At Police Clinic polling station, Unit 022 accreditation and voting commenced at 9:06 a.m. A lot of the voters who arrived early were on queue waiting for INEC officials.

According to the Presiding officer, a total of 224 registered voters were expected to vote at the polling as it was sectioned into three polling units because of population.

Tribune Online, also observed at Mopol polling unit, 016, opposite Mobile Police Force headquarters, Makurdi that acceditation and voting started at 8.44 a.m.

The presiding officer, a member of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mohammed Usman Shakka, disclosed a total of 750 voters registered to vote at the polling unit.

He said the exercise was so far peaceful and orderly with the BVAS working perfectly.

“So, far we have no hitch. We were a bit late because since we started at about 8:44 everything is going on smoothly as you can see”.