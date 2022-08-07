Why people think I’m unserious content creator —DJ Zeeez

For budding disc jockey and content creator, Abdulazeez Abdulganiy Opeyemi, fondly known as DJ Zeeez has explained why many people think he is too unserious to be regarded as a content creator because he sees his job as fun.

Speaking about his passion for creating music content, promoting songs and being a DJ, Zeeez said he juggles all his commitments without a clash as he ensures that every job is given priority.

While sneaking about insinuation that he doesn’t look serious as a creator, Zeeez said he has heard people talk about his disposition to work a lot of times but he always gets the job done and has become a famous for smooth delivery of his gigs.

“I think people have this mindset because they don’t see me get serious like others on social media platforms. I post myself in my fun times when I am playing or relaxing and people see it as who I am. My career as a DJ, content creator and more keep me going well.

He added that he is one of the most engaged A and R and content creator in the country but hardly celebrates his success stories because he sees them as distractions.

“People just assume what they don’t know. If I show you my catalogue of jobs delivered and numerous ones I am working on, you will understand that I don’t have to look serious to get my jobs done”, he added.

