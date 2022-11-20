Why Paul Adefarasin returned The Experience to TBS

An annual gospel concert organised by the House On the Rock, The Experience, is returning to the Tafawa Balewa Square after two years of a virtual and a hybrid version respectively due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition with the theme, “Jesus: The Exceptional One”, will be holding onsite at the TBS on December 2 commencing at 7pm, according to the church.

According to the release by the church, “one of the most remarkable things about this much-awaited event is its ability to bring together a cross section of people through musicin absolute surrender to their maker giving no thought to age, gender, race, status or religious inclination. Nothing beats the sound of drums, the feel of worship, the excitement of the crowd, the heartfelt expression of love and adoration to the God who inhabits the praises of His people.”

The 17th edition of The Experience boasts an array of award-winning frontline indigenous and international artistes such as, Travis Greene, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Dunsin Oyekan, Phil Thompson, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Mr. M & Revelation, Tim Hughes, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Onos Ariyo, Preye odede, Eno Micheals, Eben and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir of the House On The Rockand many others.

Tribune church gathered that the church has also assured as assured the free concert will be a platform hosted with utmost security, hospitality, and most importantly with a focus to continue to provide a platform where attendees can pray for our great nation and worship God freely.

The convener and metropolitan of all House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has reiterated that the gospel concert will be a night of pulsating praise, passionate worship, fervent prayers and an outpouring of the presence of God like never seen before.

“It is noteworthy to state that whilst attendance at The Experience 2022 is free, it is important that attendees arrive promptly so that they can fully enjoy what promises to be an enthralling evening of live music comparable to the best concerts on the globe,” he added.

