Cleric counsels Oyebanji on how to overcome challenges in govt

A cleric, Prophetess Oluwayemisi Ajiye has advised the governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to move closer and have faith in God in order to overcome challenges in governance.

Speaking during the 16th edition of the annual harvest thanksgiving of the ministry in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, she said with prayers and love among Nigerians, the country will soon experience new lease of life.

She, therefore, admonished Nigerians to keep the hope alive and not give up on the present situation of the country.

Prophetess Ajiye, who is founder of God Miracle Success Ministry Worldwide said better days lies ahead of the country and its people despite the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

She also counselled politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“Nigerians should move closer to God at this critical time and continue pray for the country, by God’s grace the country will witness total turn around.

“I believe in God that before the end of the year, everything turn out to be better and shall all have reason to smile again,” she said .

Members of the ministry, the SSA on Special Duties to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Femi Aduloju and Pastor Sola Adeyeye said God has been using Prophetess Ajiye to bless the lives of members.

Elder Akinlolu Adebowale, Father of the day Mrs Yemisi Akinyemi, Mother of the day, Dr Damola Fasoranti Pastor Adedayo Folorunso and Elder Jide Borode were also among the dignitaries at the event.

Pastor Adeyeye said: “She is a diligent woman of God who is devoted to the work of God. That is why we believe in her calling and always support her every year to thank God for His faithfulness.”

Ajiye, who posited that development can only be achieved where peace reigns, urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the country’s all round transformation.

She also advised the new Governor of Ekiti state to be closer to and have faith in God who can help and see him through in his government.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE