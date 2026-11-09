Why NYSC camp in Sagamu is overcrowded — Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government has blamed the overcrowding at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Sagamu on a sharp increase in the number of prospective corps members deployed to the state for the current batch.

The government said the camp, which ordinarily accommodates slightly over 2,000 corps members per batch, received more than 4,300 prospective corps members during the ongoing exercise, stretching its available facilities.

The explanation followed the circulation of a video showing prospective corps members sleeping in a crowded multipurpose hall at the Sagamu camp, popularly called the Five-Star Camp, with some reportedly sharing mattresses.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, addressed the situation in a statement on Monday, saying the arrangement shown in the footage was temporary and occurred during the registration exercise.

Akinmade said, “The video captured a temporary arrangement during the registration exercise, which continued into the night”.

He explained that prospective corps members were required to complete their credential verification and screening before NYSC officials could assign them accommodation.

“The prospective corps members must first undergo credential verification and screening by NYSC officials before being allocated hostels.

“Those whose registration extended into the night were temporarily accommodated in the multipurpose hall, with mattresses provided for them to rest while the exercise continued,” he said.

According to Akinmade, the registration, screening, verification of credentials and allocation of hostels are handled exclusively by NYSC officials, rather than the state government.

He said the state had, however, continued to provide support to the agency to improve conditions for corps members, including the provision of additional sleeping materials.

Akinmade disclosed that the Ogun State Government supplied 500 mattresses for the current exercise, while the Akarigbo of Remo donated 100 mattresses and later provided another 200.

He added that Governor Dapo Abiodun had also approved a payment of ₦50,000 each for the 3,050 corps members who participated in the previous 2026 Batch C Stream I to support their transportation.

The media aide further maintained that Ogun State had been adjudged the best in the country in NYSC administration, describing the recognition as a reflection of the government’s continued support for the scheme.

Akinmade urged the public to distinguish between the NYSC’s responsibility for camp operations and the state government’s role in providing assistance. He assured that the Abiodun administration would sustain its interventions to ensure a conducive environment for corps members serving in the state.

The government’s response came after footage from the orientation camp surfaced online on Monday, showing graduates sleeping on mattresses arranged closely together on the floor of a multipurpose hall.

The video sparked concerns about the accommodation capacity and general welfare facilities at the camp, particularly after some prospective corps members were seen sharing mattresses.

The hall, which is ordinarily used for events, was reportedly converted into a temporary sleeping area to accommodate the large number of prospective corps members awaiting completion of their registration.