Lagos 2027: Hamzat’s experience, preparedness shine at guber debate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has said its governorship candidate, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, demonstrated experience, policy depth, and preparedness for leadership at the governorship debate ahead of the 2027 election.

The party stated that Hamzat’s command of governance issues, understanding of the state’s institutional structures, and presentation of his development agenda distinguished him during the debate organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Hon. Seye Oladejo, described the debate as an opportunity for residents to assess the candidates’ policy proposals and their understanding of the challenges confronting the state.

Oladejo noted that Hamzat used the platform to explain the policy direction of his manifesto, The Lagos Promise, while demonstrating his familiarity with the workings of government and the processes required to translate policy proposals into tangible results.

According to him, the candidate displayed preparedness, confidence, commitment, and a deep understanding of Lagos’s development needs.

He said, “His command of the issues, depth of institutional knowledge and familiarity with the workings of government were particularly instructive. “He demonstrated an appreciation of the fact that governance is not merely about making attractive promises but about understanding the processes, structures and institutional capacities required to translate vision into tangible results.”

Oladejo added that Hamzat’s calm disposition and measured responses reflected his understanding of the responsibilities associated with public office.

He said the candidate approached the debate without unnecessary theatrics, allowing his experience and policy proposals to take centre stage.

The APC spokesman described Hamzat as a candidate who understands the culture, values, economic demands, and development aspirations of Lagos, adding that his extensive background in government informed the party’s choice of him as its standard-bearer.

He stated that Hamzat’s description of the debate as a job interview underscored the need for a governor to possess practical knowledge of the state’s administrative machinery, as well as the relationship between policy formulation and execution.

On transportation, Oladejo said Hamzat outlined a multi-modal approach involving rail, road, and water transportation, including plans for 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and 77 electric ferries.

He said the candidate also addressed housing challenges, including the need to expand mortgage opportunities, complete ongoing housing projects, and enforce existing laws against arbitrary rental demands.

On environmental management, the spokesman said Hamzat emphasised drainage infrastructure, maintenance, and improved waste management, while his proposals on healthcare and social infrastructure focused on expanding access and consolidating existing investments.

Oladejo observed that the proposals reflected the interconnected challenges of Lagos as a rapidly expanding megacity and highlighted the importance of coordinated, long-term planning.

He added that the debate provided an opportunity for competing candidates to present their visions for the future of the state and explain how they intended to finance and implement their promises.

The APC spokesman, however, noted that the question of Lagos’s development goes beyond campaign rhetoric, stressing the necessity of understanding previous investments and identifying how the state can sustain its progress.

He cited Hamzat’s prior tenure as Commissioner for Science and Technology, Commissioner for Works, and two-term Deputy Governor as clear evidence of his institutional knowledge and grasp of the challenges facing Lagos.

Oladejo said the candidate’s manifesto was built on accumulated governance experience and a coherent development agenda, adding that the priority would be to translate its commitments into measurable outcomes that improve residents’ quality of life.

He commended the Nigeria Debate Consortium and participating media organisations for providing a platform for issue-based democratic engagement.

The APC spokesman also urged Lagos residents to scrutinise the candidates’ proposals beyond political theatrics and personality contests.

He maintained that the state’s future requires experience, tested leadership, policy depth, institutional insight, and an unwavering commitment to delivering results.

“The Lagos governorship debate has once again brought the critical question of leadership and preparedness to the fore. “For Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, the challenge is to sustain the momentum of his presentation and translate the vision of The Lagos Promise into tangible benefits for the people,” Oladejo said.