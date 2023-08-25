The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed reason Nigerians are experiencing hardship under President Bola Tinubu-led administration saying God is against a Muslim-Muslim presidency for the nation.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that the people are facing the consequences of voting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket which he warned them against several times before the election.

The cleric recounted that he was criticized for speaking against the Muslim-Muslim ticket during the campaign period because many people, including clerics, failed to see beyond their noses.

He stated that APC supporters felt he hated Muslims and Tinubu due to his constant prophecies against another APC government but expressed that he has now been vindicated following the hardship being faced in the country.

‘’Where are the clerics supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket? They have turned against the government because they couldn’t see beyond their nose. It’s not about hating any religion, it’s about doing what God wants. God doesn’t support the Muslim-Muslim ticket and till today, it’s still the same.

‘’Nigerians are yet to experience hardship, just like I warned before this government, Buhari’s tenure will be a joke compared to what this present government will bring to Nigerians. It’s just barely three months and we are already wailing, it’s going to be a long ride and it will not be easy.