The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, emphasised the importance of the 10th Assembly aligning all legislative efforts with the needs of Nigerians to ensure good governance.

During his goodwill message titled “Planning with Facts and Evidence” at the 2-day retreat for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, held in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, Hon Kalu stated that it is the Parliament’s duty to understand the needs of the people and take appropriate actions to address them.

“It is our responsibility to discern the nation’s most immediate needs and address them accordingly.

This data-driven approach not only reflects the principles of good governance but also ensures that our legislative actions are tailored to the evolving needs of our people,” he emphasised.

Hon Kalu further highlighted that the legislators’ role extends beyond the National Assembly’s chambers and encompasses the welfare and aspirations of every Nigerian citizen.

He stressed that in the relentless pursuit of a more perfect Nigerian union, the Parliament must prioritise the importance of data in decision-making processes.

This includes aligning with the principles of participatory democracy and advocating for public engagement in all legislative endeavours.

Furthermore, Hon Kalu emphasised that the needs and aspirations of the people should be considered when shaping national budgets.

This critical task should not be left solely to the discretion of the heads of MDAs, who may not always prioritise the greater good due to a lack of facts and data from the people.

Representing the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, the Deputy Speaker mentioned that the retreat serves as the foundation for gathering needs analysis results directly from the voices and experiences of the people.

He acknowledged that the raw materials for legislative work should come from the unbiased, data-driven input of the people they represent.





“The facts and data we collect through rigorous NEEDS assessment should not merely serve as statistics; they should be the guiding light that illuminates the path to more effective legislative procedures and products.

“After all, we craft laws for the people, and it is only equitable that the people actively shape the society they envision,” Hon. Kalu concluded.

