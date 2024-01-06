Northern community in Abia Friday paid new year homage to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu where they also pledged to identify with the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P).

It will be recalled that the project, an initiative of the Deputy Speaker that craves a non-kinetic approach to resolving the security issues in the south East region was recently unveiled in Bende Local government Area of Abia State.

Speaking during the meeting, the leader of the northern community, Alhaji Saliru Idris said they will rally round Kalu to ensure the objective of the project is achieved.

A statement by Kalu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Saliru commended the relationship that existed among Kalu and other leaders such as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’adu Abubakar III; the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero; the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero who they saw grace the occasion in Bende on December 29, 2023.

He commended the deputy speaker for his detribalised approach to leadership which he said attracted leaders of note from all regions of the country to Bende, expressing optimism that the peace initiative will breath the air of revival and growth into their businesses and reduce poverty among the people.

The Northern community also commended Kalu for standing up for them in their challenging times, particularly when the Lokpanta cattle market in Umunneochi Local government area of the state got burnt.

He said: “We will rally round to support this movement. Part of the reason why we are here is because, when our brothers in the cattle market had a problem, when you heard about it, you asked me what the problem was. Immediately you took action by forming a committee of the House of Representatives who were sent to this place for a fact finding mission.

“The people were overwhelmed with joy and pleaded with me that whenever an opportunity comes for them to thank you physically, they will like it. That’s why when they heard about this, they quickly said let’s come and show you the appreciation. That made us believe that, indeed, we have a brother in the House of Representatives”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Speaker sued for peace amongst them and their host communities.

He gifted those in need of support with bags of rice and other items and also promised to give more as they agreed to meet periodically.

“The Northerners are very trustworthy, that’s the truth. We are one nation. We are one. We should always find a reason to come together. I have northerners working with me.

“This is the spirit I want to build around Nigeria. Let me tell you, because of my love for one Nigeria, that was why the Emir of Kano, and Emir of Bichi were here for the unveiling of PISE-P.

“It’s the first since 1914, you have the leader of the south west, Ooni of Ife here, Emir of Bichi, Kano, Obi of Onitsha all in one place talking about peace. Some donated cows, money and so on.

“They said they like what we are doing. I want you to like what we are doing as well because you will benefit from it. Let’s have one Nigeria where there’s peace,” Hon. Kalu said.

Meanwhile, Northerners in the South East during the event also donated cows to the Deputy Speaker in appreciation of the peace initiative.

