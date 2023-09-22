The Defence Headquarters on Friday vowed that the ongoing mission of the military against terrorists and other violent extremist groups in the country remained unchanged.

This was contained in a statement available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by Director, Defence Media Operations, DDMO Major General Edward Buba, on the Military Operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as of September 22nd this year.

The statement revealed that these operations resulted in the neutralisation of terrorists, the rescue of hostages, the surrender of terrorist combatants, as well as the recovery of arms and ammunition.

According to the statement, “Overall, as of September 22, 2023, the armed forces neutralised 52 terrorists and arrested the following: 53 criminals, 7 suspected oil thieves, and 61 kidnapped hostages.”

Additionally, a total of seven terrorists, comprising five adult males and one adult female, surrendered to the troops.

It explained that the troops recovered a total of 77 weapons and 658 assorted kinds of ammunition during the various operations conducted in the theatres of operations.

According to it, “The breakdown is as follows: 53 AK47 rifles, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 18 locally fabricated rifles, 1 Beretta pistol, 3 pump-action guns, 650 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 AK47 magazines, 2 rounds of 9mm ammo, 6 rounds of 7.62 NATO, and 5 fragmentation jackets.”

Furthermore, troops recovered 15 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, 12 bicycles, 5 mobile phones, 12 cutlasses, 2 generator sets, 2 gas cylinders, 133 livestock, a sum of N602,000, and Airtel airtime worth N8,000.

According to the statement, “The operational activities of troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North Central ranged from the rescue of kidnapping victims within Tsafe LGA of Zamfara to artillery missions on terrorists massing up in the forest.

Others include the arrest of terrorist collaborators and the conduct of offensive activities to disrupt terrorist freedom of action.”

“The operational activities of troops of Operation Safe Haven during the period ranged from the conduct of raids to the arrest of terrorists at Afana village in Zangon Kataf of LGA Kaduna State.





Troops also arrested cattle rustlers in Dogo Nahawa, Bush Jos South, Bokkos, and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State.

Troops recovered weapons at Kulben village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.”

It added that during the period under review, troops of Operation Wild Strike conducted 22 operations: 13 fighting patrols, 6 confidence-building patrols, and one raid operation in Mbaayande, Mbamazu, and Mbaagudu villages of Konshiga LGA of Benue State.

Similarly, a fighting patrol was conducted in Logo LGA, while some arrests were made around Okpokwu LGA in Benue State.

In addition, it explained that “Troops of Joint Task Force Operations UDO KA and Operation SEARCH AND FLUSH in the South East region sustained momentum in the fight against insecurity in the region.”

“Troops responded to distress calls, foiled kidnappers’ activities in Okigwe LGA of Imo State, conducted a fighting patrol to Isu Onichain Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and apprehended 5 suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ikwo and Ihiala LGAs of Ebonyi and Anambra States, respectively.”

“Troops of Operation UDO KA also conducted raid operations on IPOB and ESN camps in Ohafia LGA of Abia State.

The operation led to the recovery of one improvised 16 MBRL gun mounted on a vehicle with other arms and ammunition.”

It, however, lamented that “sadly, a joint patrol team of Operation SEARCH AND FLUSH (SAR) suffered a setback when responding to a distress call in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.”

“They were ambushed by members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliated Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Meanwhile, troops’ operations led to the rescue of kidnapped hostages and others.”

It further explained that “Troops of Operation Delta SAFE denied oil theft of an estimated sum of Nine Hundred and Forty-six Million, Three Hundred and Eighty-seven Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Naira (N946,387,570.00) being the value of seizures.”

“The operations in South-South resulted in the recovery of the following: 496,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 83,400 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,200 litres of PMS, 4 pumping machines, 5 speed boats, 34 dugout pits, 57 storage tanks, 16 wooden boats, 85 ovens, and 3 outboard engines.”

The statement, while assuring that the military would, through its operations, continue to make improvements towards ensuring the safety of citizens and restoring security across the country, urged citizens to “know something, say something, and let the military do something about it.”

According to it, “The armed forces will continue with aggressive operations to force these groups into submission.”

