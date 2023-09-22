The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB), has advised prospective pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deposit a minimum of four million, five hundred thousand Naira (4.5 million) only.

This amount is pending the final determination by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in due course.

This information was conveyed in a statement signed by Mr. Ahmad Saleh, the Assistant Chief Information Officer of the Board.

Prospective pilgrims have been instructed to make the payment through a bank draft, payable in favour of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The statement also revealed that the board will commence the sale of forms and registration for 2024 intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on September 25th.

Prospective intending pilgrims have been urged to submit their valid international passports and National Identification Numbers (NIN) during the registration process at the Area Officers’ respective Secretariats of the six Area Councils in the FCT.

The Board emphasised that cash deposits are not acceptable, and registration by proxy will not be entertained.

The Board strictly follows a first-come, first-served basis for registration.

