Why my team and I visited ex-Ghanaian President, Mahama — Dr Stanley Uzochukwu

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu has paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama at his residence in Airport Hills, Accra, Ghana, describing the visit as a big honour.

During the week, Dr Uzochukwu, one of Nigerian youngest business leaders extended his relationship and business tentacles to other African countries to exploit available business opportunities having made his marks on Nigerian economy.

Uzochukwu, a young man of honour and reputation among African and Western elites, in Ghana visited Ghanaian leaders including Mahama and felt highly honoured for the privilege.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Ghanaian former president and others, Dr Uzochukwu wrote on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “What an honour! We paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President of Ghana, His Excellency @officialjdmahama with our team @stanelworld

“We were warmly received by our Ghanaian brothers. Thank you for the warm reception and your team for ensuring our stay is stress free.”

Uzochukwu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

Dr Uzochukwu is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent achievements and job creation, to say the least.

Uzochukwu is a youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University among others.





He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.

Dr Uzochukwu reaches out to hundreds of Nigerian youths in his annual youths programme – Access More With Stanel. He uses the programme to mentor and empower youths in different skills and start-ups. He also uses the annual programme to connect Nigerian youths with successful political and business leaders for mentorship.

Among Dr Uzochukwu’s African tour entourage to Ghana was a former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh.