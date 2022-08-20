Mechanic killed, two APC chieftains, three others kidnapped by gunmen in Imo

Gunmen have killed an auto mechanic identified as Valentine Enwerem in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The incident ocurred on Friday evening when thebgunmen stormed the the popular U- turn after Nkwo Orji market along Owerri Okigwe road and killed artisan.

Information has it that after Enwerem was shot dead, the gunmen kidnapped the three persons that were in a vehicle.

The development caused panic in the area as the gunmen shot continuously as they made their way out of the scene.

The deceased’s colleagues told our correspondent at his workshop at the Orji Mechanic Village on Saturday, that his killers drove towards the Okigwe end of the road after killing him and abducting the occupants of his vehicle.

One of his colleagues said: “They said they didn’t come for him and asked him to cooperate with them. They later shot him dead and zoomed towards the Okigwe end of the road after kidnapping the people in the vehicle.”

According to his colleagues, the deceased hails from the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State and his wife sells things besides his workshop.

They described the incident as very unfortunate and painful as they are highly embittered by the loss.





In another development, two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State were the same Friday evening kidnapped at two different locations in the Isiala Mbano LGA of the state.

One of the party members was kidnapped in his community while another politician cum businessman was kidnaped at a pharmaceutical shop at Amaraku.

The development caused panic in the areas as people ran inside their houses and closed for the day.

A source who does not want to be mentioned said that a chairmanship aspirant for the upcoming LG election has been kidnapped.

“As they approached Amaraku, they saw a Tundra vehicle parked in front of a pharmaceutical shop, they stopped, went there and kidnapped a party member and released multiple gunshots as they made their way out of the environment. The area is panicking. Government should do something.”

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, when contacted, could not be reached on his mobile phone as at the time of filling the report.