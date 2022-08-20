Obasanjo pledges to support family of late Aseyin of Iseyin, visits ailing ex-Gov Olunloyo in Ibadan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has pledged to support the family of late traditional ruler, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1.

Obasanjo who had earlier on Saturday visited the former governor of Oyo state, Chief Omololu Olunloyo who is critically ill assured the families of his unflinching supports.

Chief Obasanjo prayed for the repose of the soul of the late king and assured the wives and children of the late Aseyin of his support towards their future endeavours.

“I was supposed to have been here since the death of Kabiyesi but for many national assignments that have been taken me across Africa and beyond, today we came through Ibadan to check on one of us, Chief Omololu Olunloyo who is critically ill. I pray God gives him quick recovery.

“We do not need to be sermonising for you, we cannot blame God for what he has done, our prayer is that all he left behind continue to prosper.

“I will still be in constant touch with the palace along with Mayegun (Chief Olayiwola Olakojo) and I will reach out to the queens and the children with our support,” he said.