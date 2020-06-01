Why MPC’s rate cut will have muted impact —Analysts

THE impact of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) cut would be insignificant as yields are already at historically low levels and the MPR is only catching-up, with the current level still not reflecting present market realities.

This is the conclusion of a herd of finance and economic experts from Afrinvest West Africa Limited and Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited.

At the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week, the policy rate was cut 100 basis points (bps) to 12.5 per cent to support growth.

However, analysts from Afrinvest believe that the impact of the decision would be muted due to a number of reasons.

According to the experts, the stimulus measures proposed by the CBN are also unlikely to deliver fast-paced economic recovery given the negligible size of the funds, slow rate of disbursements and elevated credit risk.

Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Mr. Bismarck Rewane and his team of analysts believe that “if history is anything to go by, the rate cut will have a muted impact on markets and may be widely ignored by investors who are more likely to be scrambling for forex.”

According to them, growth is still projected to slide into negative territory in the second quarter (Q2) and Q3 with exacerbated inflationary pressures. However, the experts in a note to clients said recovery of the economy could be as early as Q1’2021 if policy makers demonstrate economic discipline and make tough decisions.

Also, analysts at NOVA Merchant Bank’s research department believe that given that the reduction of MPR will do little to stimulate credit creation and aggregate demand at this time, the CBN should focus on reflating the banking system through refunds of excess Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and to adopt more efficient measures around the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) to further support credit creation, especially to consumption stimulating sectors

“However, we see possible transmission of the 100bps cut to CBN development programs and intervention initiatives,” the analysts observed.

Meanwhile, having expressed explicitly in March 2020 that it has lost faith in the effectiveness of a rate cut in tackling economic growth-related problems, the MPC delivered a 100bps rate cut, while leaving all other policy parameters unchanged.

The reduction in the MPR is largely a signaling factor, as the MPC at its meeting in March stated that a reduction in the MPR will not encourage banks to reduce lending rates, but an increase will be taken by the lenders as invitation to increase rates.

Notably, seven members voted to cut the rate by 100bps, two members voted for a 150bps rate cut, while one member elected for a 200bps rate cut. This is the first-rate cut since March 2019 and the steepest since November 2015.

The committee acknowledged that growth will slide into the negative territory in Q2-20. However, in a bid to avoid an economic recession over 2020, the MPC took the decision, signaling its resolve to sustain its accommodative policy stance, despite imminent currency and inflationary pressure.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story

Sokoto Bandit Attacks: Buhari Orders ‘Fierce’ Military Operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to embark of a fierce operation to dislodge bandits terrorising people in Sokoto State. While condoling with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government it the state, he prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries… Read full story

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Lifts Lockdown

The Ogun State Government has lifted the lockdown order pronounced on the state, since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the disease from Monday to Friday. This was contained in the address of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, while updating the efforts… Read full story

Osinbajo Heads Use Of Toilet Campaign Committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” which he leads as chairman. Tribune Online reports that the committee comes as stakeholders continue to ramp up efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Doctors Refusing To Treat Patients Of Other Ailments Over Fear Of COVID-19, Says PTF

More deaths are being recorded in patients with other ailments because medical institutions in the country are refusing to handle cases because of fear of contracting coronavirus, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic has observed… Read full story

Malami Explains Why Buhari Signs Executive Orders

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Presidential Executive Orders are aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation… Read full story