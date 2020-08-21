Why marriages are collapsing – Counsellor

A counsellor, Mrs Ibidun Adewale, on Friday identified third party influence and lack of trust among couples as factors responsible for the collapse of marriages.

Adewale, a counsellor at Moba Local Government Education Authority, Otun-Ekiti, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

She said that couples needed to seek amicable settlement of their differences for peace to reign.

“Not all issues should be thrown at the doorsteps of friends, families and other external influences.

“Marriage life should be with mercy, compassion and tranquillity. But if the reverse is the case, couples should pursue all remedies to rebuild their relationship,” she said.

Adewale noted that marriage dissolutions could pose adverse socio-economic effect on the affected individuals and the larger society.

According to her, incessant kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery and insurgency being experienced have direct consequences on rising cases of divorce.

She advised couples to keep their marital vows in order to guide against unwarranted marriage break-up.

“The rate of divorce as a result of irretrievable marriage collapse is worrisome and needs to be checked.

“Marital separation or divorce can be very unpleasant and families, as well as the society, will suffer the consequences.

“It has become so bad that many couples believe that it is the best means to settle scores and issues which ordinarily can be resolved without a third party,” she said.

The counsellor advised judges to intervene by always giving room for reconciliation among affected couples for possible settlement.

“This will go a long way to reduce the rate of marriage collapse in our society,” she said.

Adewale also called on alternative dispute resolution professionals to live above board in reconciling aggrieved couples.

