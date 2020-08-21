Climate change: Rotary Club takes trees planting to Recreation Club, Ibadan

In continuation of the Rotary Club, gesture towards safeguarding the environment, Rotary Club of Ibadan prestige (provisional) embarked on the planting of 100 trees at the Recreation Club of Ibadan on Thursday.

The exercise which was in line with the introduction of the 7th area of focus of the Club was aimed at beautifying the environment as well as making the environment safe.

Speaking during the official planting of the trees, the charter president of the Club, Rotn Folake Ladeinde said that the exercise is aimed at stemming the calamity of climate change and the prevention of erosion.

Ladeinde, further explained that the gesture was in line with the International Rotary Club mandate to support the environment.

She said ” recently there was a storm of wind, which led to the destruction of properties, in a bid to prevent this, the club decided to plant a lot of trees, so that such occurrence will be prevented.

she added that trees, when planted, will bring a high level of oxygen in circulation, especially in a city like this where there is a high level of carbon dioxide emissions, adding that trees planting will absolve carbon dioxide for its own use and release oxygen into the environment for better breathing.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, the assistant governor Rotary Club of Ibadan district 9125, Dr Idowu Adewunmi said that the club also embarked on the project to achieve a greener and healthy environment.

“Previously we have 6 areas of focus in Rotary Club, recently the 7th area of focus is added which is on supporting the environment because keeping the environment clean is key to us.

“We decided to come to the Recreation Club because we discovered there are some trees that have been cut down and needed replacement. Our focus is on keeping the environment clean and healthy.

He said “Rotary Club areas of focus include, maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, Peacebuilding and conflict resolution, basic education and policy, community and economy resolution, while the seventh area of focus is on supporting the environment.

President Ibadan Recreation Club, Olumakinde Oni, commended the Club for considering Recreation Club for the exercise, adding that the exercise will help in making the Recreation Club more beautiful.

“We are happy and grateful to the Rotary Club, for finding it deems fit to improve on our environment by embarking on tree planting, for I know as an environmentalist when trees are planted they will not only beautify the environment but makes it safer for living “, he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE