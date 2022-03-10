Why locust beans, millet boost body’s blood level

A FRICAN locust beans can be described as a condiment many relish in vegetable soup. But unknown to many people, African locust beans can serve as prophylaxis and remedy for several diseases including anaemia, a condition that occurs due to poor diet, worm infestation and many more.

In a new study, researchers observed that African locust beans’ rich nutritional content can play a promising role in preventing and reducing high levels of iron deficiency anaemia. Researchers found that African locust beans increased haemoglobin levels significantly in tested animals under laboratory conditions. It was suggested to stimulate the production of red blood cells due to its important trace elements, iron, and protein content.

African locust beans (Parkia biglobosa) is popularly known as ‘iru’ among the Yoruba, ‘dawadawa’ among the Hausa and ‘origili’ among the Ibo. The fermented seeds of African locust beans are used in all parts of Nigeria and indeed the west coast of Africa for seasoning traditional soups.

Parkia species has found use traditionally as food and medicinal agent. The bark is employed in wound healing, treatment of bronchitis, pneumonia, skin infection, gores, ulcer, bilharziasis, malaria, diarrhoea and hypertension.

The incidence of anaemia, globally, is higher in the third world than in developed countries due to the presence of many aggravating factors such as poor nutrition, exposure to chemicals and drugs that break down red blood cells and a high prevalence of blood parasites such as malaria parasite, intestinal worms. It affects people of all ages with the elderly, young women of childbearing ages and infants at higher risks.

In the study, the blood building effect of the extract of locust bean seeds was investigated following Phenylhydrazine (used to induce anaemia) administration in Wistar rats for 14 days. It is in the Journal of African Association of Physiological Sciences.

Its effect in boosting blood level was compared with that of Bioferon, a conventional blood tonic. The phytochemical, chemical and mineral constituents of the locust bean seeds were evaluated as well. The mineral contents of the extract revealed the presence of Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Copper and Phosphorus.

Phenylhydrazine significantly reduced all red blood cell parameters in group rats. However, administration of the extract and Bioferon significantly increased values of all red blood cell parameters in some of the groups of the rats respectively.

Anaemia is one of the numerous ailments claimed to have been successfully treated with plant materials like millet. Study shows regular consumption of millets can provide all or most of the daily dietary iron requirements of an average person, thereby improving haemoglobin and reducing iron deficiency anaemia.

The study published in the journal, Nutrients, said that regular consumption of millet can significantly contribute to overcoming malnutrition, thus boosting growth in children and adolescents by between 26 and 39 per cent.

Researchers found that millets increased haemoglobin levels by as much as 13.2 per cent. Four studies in the review also showed serum ferritin increasing by an average of 54.7 per cent. Ferritin is an iron-containing protein in the blood and is a clinical marker for iron deficiency.

The studies in the analysis involved nearly 1,000 children, adolescents and adults. They consumed six different millet types including finger millet, pearl millet and sorghum for anywhere between 21 days and 4.5 years.

Scientists have identified more plants that can boost red blood cells and beat anaemia. In a recent study, Indian researchers concluded: “Moringa oleifera effectively corrected haemoglobin levels in moderately anaemic when included in the daily diet as a preventive and maintenance strategy for women. It should be given due consideration.” The study was published in the journal Annals of Plant Sciences.

Also, some Nigerian researchers had in clinical studies shown that extracts of date palm, beetroot, nettle, fluted pumpkin, cowhage or velvet bean, pawpaw, the fig tree and sorghum could be effectively used to improve blood count, as an alternative or complement to blood transfusion, and heal anaemic conditions such as in sickle cell anaemia and malaria.

Moreover, beetroot intake increases haemoglobin readings too. Researchers, in a study published in the ISABB Journal of Food and Agriculture Science, looked at the effect of taking 8 gram of beetroot for 20 days on the blood samples of female volunteers. Their haemoglobin levels before and after the study were recorded.

The results showed a mild increase in haemoglobin readings, a decrease in total iron-binding capacity (TIBC), an increase in ferritin and a decrease in transferrin. Transferrin is the main protein in the blood that binds to iron and transports it throughout the body. A transferrin test directly measures the level in the blood.

The study concluded: “In this study, we recorded an obvious increase in serum iron level, mild increase in haemoglobin and ferritin after taking 8 g of beetroot for 20 days and thus it can be stated that beetroot might have some therapeutic properties for iron deficiency. So, it is suggested that beetroot be put within the dietary protocols for women at childbearing age after doing more advanced studies in this regard.”

Nigerian researchers have shown the efficacy of fluted pumpkin vegetable extracts in the management of severe anaemia in children. According to the study published in The Internet Journal of Alternative Medicine and Tropical Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, case reports of two severely anaemic patients, whose parents refused blood transfusion and were subsequently managed with oral intakes of the fluted pumpkin vegetable extracts, with the satisfactory rise in the haematocrit levels.

The results showed that the pre-pumpkin extracts administration pack cell volume of 15 per cent in both of them, rose to 20 per cent in one and 25 per cent in the other, 24 hours post-administration of the extract.