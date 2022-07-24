‘Why I’m telling Soyinka’s untold story’

Actor and producer, Joshua Ojo is fond of historical films and biopics. He has made movies on the late Suzanne Wenger and the Yoruba king/god, Sango. His latest project is on Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, who clocked 88 earlier this month. In this interview, he talks about this and his filmmaking journey from acting to production. Excerpts:

PROF Soyinka has been the subject of various creative projects over the years; what is there about him that you want to tell people don’t already know?

I have always desired to elevate and propagate our rich culture, tradition and historical stories. As an enigma, Prof Oluwole Soyinka is known worldwide for his great literary works. This is in addition to upholding and propagating our culture worldwide via his literary works and the unique values he possesses, which stand him out from his peers. Wole Soyinka is one of the illustrious men in Nigeria. He was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, the first sub-Saharan African honoured in that category. That isn’t new to anyone. But what I am telling in the biopic is the untold story of Wole Soyinka. A part of him which isn’t known to everyone. It’s a motion picture that will shake and shape the entire industry. I’m honoured to share the world of Oluwole Soyinka with a global audience today.

When are you starting the project, and which artists are you featuring?

We are done building the entire set for the film. We had to build 80% of the sets to depict the era we were portraying. We are kicking off with the principal photography for the motion picture this month. We’ll be filming at some major tourist sites in Nigeria: Abeokuta, Republic of Benin, Ife, Ibadan, Jos, London and Brazil. Regarding the actors, I don’t think I want to blow my trumpet yet. I’ll make the announcement when the time is right.

Is he aware of the project, and what’s his level of support?

We all know who Prof Wole Soyinka is. Would I tell his untold story without his awareness? Of course, he’s aware and giving me the go-ahead to make this beautiful motion picture is more than any support I can get from anyone.

Where does Goldberg come into the picture? I say this because you wrote proudly supported by Goldberg on the flier?

I have lovely, enviable brands on board who believe in true African stories. I have support from Hyundai, Rite Foods, and Checkers Custard.

You have a knack for historical films as you have worked on Sango, the late Suzanne Wenger and Berger. Why is this so? Why not make documentaries on these subjects and save your resources since a documentary won’t cost as much as a feature film?

I think any genre has its breadth and width that a good filmmaker who knows what they are doing should be able to dare to explore. For me, the genre I picked is history/biopics. I’m like a singer who understands their notes but wants to try something more challenging, not minding if their voice gets damaged. You can add to a comedy film to make the audience laugh, and you can do the same to romance or action stories, but when it comes to biopics, it’s challenging to add or remove. You have to be accurate; with the locations, the set designs, the costumes, the texture and other stuff. To depict the era makes other filmmakers avoid the genre, which is why I love making biopics. To be different, to tell our authentic stories, and to show our heritage and culture.

Steven Spielberg changed the face of Hollywood with his choice of genre. I’ll like to be the filmmaker who will change the face of Nollywood. We have many films out there. Yes, everyone would talk about them for a few weeks, maybe months but then what next? Nobody is talking about them again after 12 months and above. Filmmakers like Femi Odugbemi made great films in the past, and he’s still creating good content that everyone is still talking about them. It’s the same with Tunde Kelani. I will like to do that as well. I’ll like the world to talk about my works even when I’m not around to talk about them anymore, but my works will do the talking. This is like you asking Guillermo Del Toro why he likes making horror films. Everyone can’t make dry comedy films or romances. If we don’t tell our stories, who will?





I am not aware that you have released Sango you shot in 2019, is that not tying your money down?

We couldn’t release Sango at the cinemas because of COVID. So I made other plans for it, I mean distribution-wise. And before the end of the year, you will see it.

How would you describe your filmmaking journey, from acting in Fuji House of Commotion and other series to becoming a producer?

My journey started in 1997. My first job wasn’t ‘Fuji House of Commotion.’ I already did TV commercials for major brands as a kid actor. Then I did several other A-List films as a kid actor that fetched me awards for Best Kid Actor. Then I did the ‘Tightrope’ series for four years, sponsored by USAID on NTA network, playing the son of both Olu Jacob and Joke Silva. That was the job that changed everything for me. That was how the late Amaka Igwe discovered me and called me for ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.

I ventured into producing and directing aged 17. I was given the nickname, ‘The youngest director in Nollywood’. Of course, I was duped because I had no proper experience and training then. So, I went to ITPAN here in Nigeria when I graduated to study directing. Shortly after that, a part of me wanted more, so I went further to study filmmaking and directing at the New York Film Academy.

Are you modelling yourself after any Nigerian filmmaker?

I’m not trying to be proud, but I don’t want to be like anybody, and anybody can’t be like me. I want to be myself, unlike those who do not want to make something different. They don’t want to explore; they want to do ordinary comedies or glamorous films because they feel that’s what is selling. But, if I’m to admire or model myself after anyone, it would be Femi Odugbemi, Chike Ibekwe and Tunde Kelani. I admire their works and talents. I call Femi Odugbemi ‘Pops’.

What would be the ultimate for you as a producer?

To make good motion pictures that will stand the test of time and sell Nigeria positively to the foreign audience.

Does Davinci Filmworx do anything apart from movie productions?

We are a complete production outfit. We do films, series, talk shows, documentaries, TV commercials and distributions.