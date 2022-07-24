Working with IBB’s wife gave me opportunities —Quist-Adebiyi

Former Nigerian ambassador to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Gladys Modupe Quist-Adebiyi served four Nigerian

Presidents as Chief of Protocols in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Currently the chairman, FREEE Recycle

Limited, Qiust-Adebiyi shares the story of her life with SEGUN KASALI.

How was life as a young girl in Ikoyi, Lagos?

It was interesting. Yes, I grew up in Ikoyi. My father was an accountant; he worked with the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and First Avenue. And we had Ikoyi Club just right behind our block of flats. When we visited the Ikoyi Club, I used to see a lot of white people, and I asked what they were doing in Nigeria. The response was that they were diplomats (Ambassadors). Since that day, I thought that job was for white people until, of course, I grew older and I knew that they were representing their countries. That was why I made up my mind I was going to be a diplomat.

So, they fuelled your passion?

Yes, I just had it in mind that I was going to represent my country. I did not know that I could be. I wanted to be a lawyer because Law and Medicine were popular professions then. Not until I got to the university did I know that I could actually do that. I became a diplomat. But then, there was another challenge I had. During my youth service, I told my dad that I wanted to be a diplomat, his reaction was: ah, it is not for women because they would travel around and never have a stable marriage. He didn’t want me to be like other women who were not married. One thing about me is that I always have the courage for my conviction. Whatever I said I would be, I would be. I do not believe that something should limit me. That is the way I have always been. I told my father, “if God says I would be married, I would be.” I told him some married teachers are unhappy. So, I filled out the civil service form and got my letter into External Affairs. Then, I got into a tug of war with my father and he said he was not going to allow me to become a diplomat, saying that he expected me to be a good wife taking care of the children and my husband. So, I told my mum to inform her husband that it was either that or nothing, and I am proud to announce today that he is very proud to have an ambassador daughter.

Does that mean your mum convinced him?

Of course, yes. He is her husband. She knows how to do that and as a matter of fact, she knew I was not going to change my mind.

So, how was life as a diplomat?

Wow! Very interesting and if I am allowed to come back again, I would gladly take it. I had very interesting moments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. So, practically when I got in, I was identified and sent to the State House. I think I was 22 or 23 years then. As a young girl, I was an extrovert; when I believe in something, I go for it. First of all, I was in the American Foreign Affairs department. From there, I was drawn to work with the late Mrs Maryam Babangida of blessed memory and that gave me a lot of opportunities. I was among the first set of people that started the Nigerian Women’s Day Celebration in Nigeria and it gave me a lot of exposure. From there, I became the Director of Protocol Affairs. When Princess Diana and Charles were coming to Nigeria then, I was the lady-in-waiting. From there, I was posted to London for my first attachment. I did all the courses. I went to Foreign Service Academy. After two years in England, I returned and was posted to the State House.

What were the unforgettable events in the protocol space?

As I said, it gave me a lot of exposure. As a young lady, I served four Nigerian Presidents in their protocol department; General Ibrahim Babangida; Obasanjo’s first term and second term and then I served the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory. I also served as Director of Protocol to President Goodluck Jonathan before I became Nigerian Ambassador to Sierra Leone. I think the highlight of my career would be my Sierra Leone experience as an ambassador.

What made it the highlight?

I was able to use my initiative and represented the government the way we had been taught as there were no encumbrances like having to report to someone before taking some action. I carried out every activity the way it should be done. I got in during the Ebola outbreak. I would say I was their Ebola Ambassador in Sierra Leone. Of course, a lot of people were dying and I made up my mind I was not going to lose any Nigerian. So, what I did, was work with Nigerians closely. The long and short story was that I did not lose any Nigerian to Ebola and I am very proud of that record. Number two, we provided food for Sierra Leoneans and got disabled people off the streets. And for this, the President, of course, appreciated what I did. Apart from that, I worked with Her Excellency in Sierra Leone to empower the girl-child because what happened there was also obtainable here where young girls are being handed over in marriage. So, we went around sensitising and bringing them together. While working with her, we were able to get scholarships from embassies for some of the girls. And again, when I got to Sierra Leone, our residence was not occupied because they needed to do a lot of work on it. But, in collaboration with corporate Nigerians on ground, we were able to put the residence to shape. I lived there and it became a pride to all Nigerians in Sierra Leone at that time. During my time, the relationship between the two countries was one of the best. When I left, I was one of the people asked to debrief other ambassadors on how I managed to improve the relationship between the two countries. I recall when I was leaving, I asked the President to release two Nigerian prisoners for me in appreciation of my service to the country, and he did because their case was political. I knew that they would still have been in jail if I had not pleaded for their release. Another experience I cannot forget was going to the United Nations. To speak for your country is not something quite easy for anyone.

Really?





Yes. This is because you have some butterflies before making an entrance into the General Assembly. Yes, you have been meeting with people but now you are in the spotlight as a young officer, and you have your mandate. You just have to carry it out. To make a presentation and also intervene when making resolutions, I can tell you, was not very easy as the whole world is watching. Of course, you would get used to it but the first experience is inevitable. I remember when I entered the UN, it was very intimidating for me. As a diplomat, when I entered for the first time, I had a lot of butterflies in my tummy. But then, I overcame that. Another one was at the Third Committee of the UN. So, we were going to convince our Western partners during the Obasanjo administration to forgive our debts. It was not very easy because it was not popular when we started. But the argument at the UN then was that it was a financial thing and we should not bring it to the UN.

Have you had any near-death experiences?

God has saved me a lot. A lot of things had happened to me and I thank God. I would just say I am a product of the mercy of God.

Do you have any nicknames?

No, we were not allowed in our homes. If you go to school, you come back home and play with people daddy knows. We were seven in our house. I was not going to parties and all that. Even when I wrapped up my NYSC and got a job in foreign affairs, staying out late was still a problem.

Do you believe in the saying that “what men can do, women can do better”?

Whether male or female, you are the only one that can be the drawback to yourself. As my mother said, you should find your way like water finds its way to flow. I have never looked at myself as whether male or female. And that was why I rebuffed the idea that one cannot be a diplomat as a woman because of marital issues. I stood my ground saying if God says I would be married, yes, I would be. But I cannot be stopped because of my gender.

How did you combine all your roles?

I pity the younger ones now because we had aunties and our mummies when we were younger. We had aunties that were not very busy and were around in the house. I was very lucky. My mother was there for me because I was very busy. So, I was not under pressure with children. And I recall taking my maid with me when I went abroad.

Do you relax ma?

I listen to a lot of music, both hip hop and other genres. I read a lot too. And I usually tell people that lateness is not tolerated in my home. And that is why when you call my name anywhere in Nigeria, they would tell you “what she says is what it is.” They would tell you “she is a woman of integrity.” I don’t play to the gallery. I don’t call white black because I have not been brought up that way. I have been brought up to put all my efforts into whatever I do.