Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, says he’s been reaching out to critical stakeholders across the Niger Delta to achieve and sustain lasting peace and security.

Recall that the Presidential Amnesty Programme boss had recently met with camp leaders in Warri, Delta State to sell his mandate and vision.

He said several people among all the ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta had challenges in the areas of accommodation, feeding, health and employment.

According to Otuaro, addressing these needs will engender peace and sustenance of national and rural security, especially in the Niger Delta.

“Life is a marathon. I came to Warri for the stakeholders’ meeting, the meeting was for camp leaders of the struggle.

“Why are we talking to camp leaders? It’s because of the mandate of peace in the Niger Delta, to see that we sustain national and rural security.

“We are talking about the nationalities of the Niger Delta. Some people are hungry, some need accommodation, some need medical help, some need employment,” he noted while referencing the stakeholders’ meeting in Warri.

Speaking on Sunday night at the home of Chief Ayirimi Emami in Warri, Dr Otuaro assured that issues regarding students of PAP, whose allowances and school fees have not been paid and their certificates released, will be looked into.

He described his host and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (PAP), Chief Ayirimi Emami, as a critical stakeholder in Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ilaje, Ndokwa and other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta.

“Under this mandate given today on behalf of Atabrata, under this our mandate, there’s no room for failure.

“Atabrata (Chief Emami) is a critical stakeholder everywhere; Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ilaje, Ndokwa.

“If you don’t understand where he’s going, ask him and he will explain to you,” the Amnesty boss said glowingly of Chief Emami.

In his earlier remarks, Chief Emami had wished Dr. Otuaro success in the assignment given to him by President Bola Tinubu for the good of the Niger Delta region.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE