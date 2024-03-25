Senator Mukhail Abiru (APC Lagos-East) clocked 60 on Monday and said that he was opting to support his constituents to mark the landmark rather than throwing a social party.

Abiru made this known at his constituency office in Ikorodu, where he distributed thousands of food packs to his constituents to reduce their burdens in the present tough economic climate.

“I am using this special occasion of my 60th birthday to identify with you, my esteemed constituents, in this current economic hardship.

“This is largely due to the wrong policy choices of past administrations, which the current government is trying to correct.

“It will be a smack of crass insensitivity for me to throw a social party, entertaining guests, when most of our people are struggling to meet their basic needs, particularly food.

“Therefore, I shelved all social plans and decided to celebrate by providing food packs to over 10,000 households in Lagos East Senatorial District,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food packs contained rice, garri, beans, and wheat.

Beneficiaries were selected through an online application, while the food packs were distributed simultaneously at the local government and local council development areas that make up Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru listed the categories of vulnerable people benefiting to include widows, persons living with physical disabilities, unemployed youths, women, and the elderly.

“For more inclusiveness and a wider reach, vulnerable persons who were shortlisted for online nominations will also benefit.

“I am optimistic that this pain will not last forever.

“Frantic efforts by the Federal Government to ensure food security and commodity price stability will soon be realised.

“Also, various interventions by the Lagos State Government will help ease the pains in no distant time.

“My commitment to delivering on my mandate remains unshaken on the three pillars of legislative, empowerment/facilities, and endowment.

“This will ensure greater good to a larger number of our people, Abiru said

The senator, who is also Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, thanked his wife, whom he described as his pillar of support, and his children for their unwavering support.

He appreciated God for his kindness towards him and his family and the grace to support his constituents.

The lawmaker expressed profound gratitude to the people of Lagos East Senatorial District for giving him the opportunity to serve them.

He also thanked the leaders of his party, particularly President Bola Tinubu, who made a remarkable impact on his political journey.

Abiru, represented by his media aide, Mr Enitan Olukotun, said he disbursed more than N150 million in 24 months to over 2,500 vulnerable people under his COVID-19 financial relief scheme.

According to him, each beneficiary received N5,000 in direct credit throughout the period of the programme.

Beneficiaries from far and wide commended the lawmaker for his kind gesture and called on others to emulate him to alleviate the suffering of people in society.

Mr Kingsley Nwaoha, Eze Ndigbo of Ikorodu, thanked Abiru and urged him to do more by placing emphasis on the area of employment for youths.

He wished him a happy celebration and good health.

Mrs Opeyemi Shaffi, a beneficiary, said she was overwhelmed with the gesture and wished the lawmaker more fulfilling years ahead.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE