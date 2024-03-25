The Dutse Central Mosque Central Committee in Jigawa has distributed 30,000 bags of 10 kilograms of Rice to widows and other vulnerable people across 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Flagging off the distribution in a mini celebration at Dutse central mosque, the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Dr Abubakar Birninkudu said the rice is part of Aliko Dangote Foundation palliative sent to Jigawa State.

Dr Birninkudu explained that “the rice is given by Aliko Dangote foundation to the people of JIgawa state to alleviate the present headship in this holy month of Ramadan”.

The Chiefs Imam noted that “the Aliko Dangote Foundation donated bags of Rice across the country, and JIgawa state has benefited with 30,000 bags of 10kg to be shared among the needy in the state as assistant in the holy month to ease present headship of life and the high cost of food prices”.

He said “The foundation chose to channel the rice through this central mosque working committee for trust and believes it will distribute and reach the targeted people”.

“We received 30,000 bags. We have 30 state assembly constituencies in the state. We shared it equal by 1000 bags far from each state assembly constituency, he emphasized.

Dr. Birninkudu added that “Upon receiving the rice we also constituted a distribution committee for three eminent and popular Ulmas in each of the local government areas that receives and distributes to the beneficiaries in their respective areas”.

The Chief Imam stated further that each local government area committee is responsible for choosing the beneficiary in accordance with guidelines by the main committee and ensuring it gets to the person.

“We made the selection of the beneficiary according to the guidelines, we registered them each with his mobile telephone number. We are going to hand over the register to the Aliko Dangote foundation after distribution as evidence and if they want to confirm, the foundation would call any and confirmed”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Dutse district head, Alhaji Jamilu Basiru Sunusi has commended the foundation for the gesture, it’s come on a good time.

The district head assured judicial distribution, and said emphasis would be given to widows, orphans and physically challenged persons.

He called on the foundation to expand its activities to health, education to JIgawa state as it is doing in Kano and Lagos state.

