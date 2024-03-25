Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, on Monday, turned the sod for the building of a mall for the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State chapter, at the NUJ press centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The mall, a partnership between the Oyo NUJ and the Nouveaux Rich Limited, will house 40 shops, 1,000 capacity hall, a children PlayStation, chalets, relaxation spot, swimming pool side.

Speaking at the event, Makinde represented by his deputy, Adebayo Lawal, held that such a project by the NUJ was long overdue.

He said the Oyo NUJ was bound to benefit from the economies of having such a mall in a prime location as Iyaganku.

He lauded the present Ademola Babalola-led Oyo NUJ for the vision, admonishing the union to ensure they tighten any loose ends peculiar to projects on a Build Operate Transfer scheme.

This, he said, will prevent a stall or delay in the timely completion of the project.

In his remarks, the project developer, Architect Ayo Ogunlade said two and a half years timeline was set for completion of the project.

He said the Nouveaux Rich Limited would leverage the prime location of the centre to attract the needed funding for the project.

Ogunlade assured that the mall will be built in accordance with international and modern standards.

In his remarks, the Oyo NUJ chairman, Ademola Babalola said the project was envisioned to enable the NUJ have a source of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

This, he said, was to prevent a situation where the NUJ where the union typically goes cap in hand soliciting funds from government officials for its programmes.

The event was attended by veterans of the NUJ, government officials, and media personnel.