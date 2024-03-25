Embarking on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) journey is a rite of passage for Nigerian graduates, marking the transition from the halls of academia to the service of the nation. It’s an adventure filled with new experiences, friendships, and memories waiting to be made.

As you prepare to step into this unique chapter, packing the right items for the NYSC camp is crucial. It’s not just about having what you need; it’s about starting this significant phase of life with confidence and ease. Here’s a full list of items you must take along to set the stage for a successful camp experience.

DOCUMENTS:

Call up letter (original + 3 photocopies)

Duly signed GREEN CARD (original + 3 photocopies)

(original + 3 photocopies) School identity card (original + 3 photocopies, front and back) you can photocopy all 3 front and back of the id card on 1 a4 paper to save cost

Statement of result (original + 3 photocopies).

Passport photographs ( 6 to 8 copies).

File/clear bag (1)

Certificates/licenses (original + 3 copies for medical doctors and other medical students)

Medical certificate and, or medical report

STATIONARY:

Glue/gum

Paper/jotter

Pen

Permanent marker

Small stapler

Tippex

CLOTHINGS:

Coloured /sunday wears (2)

Plain white round neck t-shirts (3-6)

Plain white sneakers/tennis shoes (1)

Underwears

White shorts/knickers (3-6)

White socks (3-6)

CASH:

(₦15,000 – ₦30,000) & atm card

DAILY NEEDS:

Bible/Quran

Antiseptic/disinfectants

Bath soap, sponge & sponge case

Bed sheets, blanket, pillow cases & pillow

Beverages

Bleach(hypo)

Body cream

Bucket & bowl

Cardigan (plain white)

Chargers

Cloth hangers (2-4)

Combs & hair needs

Cutleries (plate, bowl, cup & spoon only).

Detergent & bar soap

Flask

Mosquito net/repellant

Novels/books

Padlocks

Pegs/clips

Polish & brush

Power bank

Bathroom slippers

Toiletries

Torchlight

Towel

Waist bag

Allergy medicine

Antibiotics

Anti-malaria pills

Anti-purging pills

Band-aids/plasters

Basic drugs (paracetamol)

Cotton wool

Robb

