Embarking on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) journey is a rite of passage for Nigerian graduates, marking the transition from the halls of academia to the service of the nation. It’s an adventure filled with new experiences, friendships, and memories waiting to be made.
As you prepare to step into this unique chapter, packing the right items for the NYSC camp is crucial. It’s not just about having what you need; it’s about starting this significant phase of life with confidence and ease. Here’s a full list of items you must take along to set the stage for a successful camp experience.
DOCUMENTS:
- Call up letter (original + 3 photocopies)
- Duly signed GREEN CARD (original + 3 photocopies)
- School identity card (original + 3 photocopies, front and back) you can photocopy all 3 front and back of the id card on 1 a4 paper to save cost
- Statement of result (original + 3 photocopies).
- Passport photographs ( 6 to 8 copies).
- File/clear bag (1)
- Certificates/licenses (original + 3 copies for medical doctors and other medical students)
- Medical certificate and, or medical report
STATIONARY:
- Glue/gum
- Paper/jotter
- Pen
- Permanent marker
- Small stapler
- Tippex
CLOTHINGS:
- Coloured /sunday wears (2)
- Plain white round neck t-shirts (3-6)
- Plain white sneakers/tennis shoes (1)
- Underwears
- White shorts/knickers (3-6)
- White socks (3-6)
CASH:
- (₦15,000 – ₦30,000) & atm card
DAILY NEEDS:
- Bible/Quran
- Antiseptic/disinfectants
- Bath soap, sponge & sponge case
- Bed sheets, blanket, pillow cases & pillow
- Beverages
- Bleach(hypo)
- Body cream
- Bucket & bowl
- Cardigan (plain white)
- Chargers
- Cloth hangers (2-4)
- Combs & hair needs
- Cutleries (plate, bowl, cup & spoon only).
- Detergent & bar soap
- Flask
- Mosquito net/repellant
- Novels/books
- Padlocks
- Pegs/clips
- Polish & brush
- Power bank
- Bathroom slippers
- Toiletries
- Torchlight
- Towel
- Waist bag
- Allergy medicine
- Antibiotics
- Anti-malaria pills
- Anti-purging pills
- Band-aids/plasters
- Basic drugs (paracetamol)
- Cotton wool
- Robb
