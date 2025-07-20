Why Ice Prince is not happy!

If there’s one thing that weighs heavily on Ice Prince’s heart, it’s the lack of recognition he says he receives from the Nigerian music industry and across Africa.

For someone who has been part of several firsts in the global music space, the rapper believes his contributions have been largely ignored or taken for granted.

In a recent interview, the award-winning artist, born Panshak Henry Zamani, didn’t hold back as he vented his frustration. “I’ve done so much for Nigeria and Africa, but people always disrespect or sleep on me,” he said. “I don’t know why. Maybe because I don’t shout or beg for attention.”

The rapper, who rose to fame with hits like Oleku and Superstar, recalled some of the groundbreaking milestones he achieved before it became the norm. “I was the first African artist to go on the BET stage and collect the BET award,” he said.

“I’ve done a deal with Jay Z before, and I was also the first African artist on the Breakfast Club. These are not small things.”

Despite his accomplishments, Ice Prince said he has never been one to chase validation or titles. “You see all these titles like ‘Legend,’ ‘King,’ ‘OG’, I don’t even like them. For me, music is beyond the accolades or awards that come with it,” he explained. “I’m not in it for that.”

While many of his peers have gone public with feuds or messy exits from their record labels, Ice Prince said he took a different route. “I am one of the only artistes, probably in the world, who left his record label without any drama,” he said, referring to his time at Chocolate City. “Pretty much, there was drama with everybody. Jesse left with drama, Brymo left with drama. But I’m not a drama person. I don’t like drama.”

The artiste said part of the problem might be how the industry treats rappers who don’t conform to trends. “If I was making more commercial or club music all the time, maybe they’d see me differently. But I’ve always done what feels right to me,” he said.

Still, Ice Prince maintained that his peace of mind and artistic freedom matter more than any recognition he might not be getting. “Look, I’ve done some amazing stuff for my career. I’m not making music for people to hail me. If they do, fine. If they don’t, I’m still Ice Prince,” he said.