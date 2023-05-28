Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa has said she would rather go to hell than stuck with Christians in heaven.

The self-styled lesbian stated this in the latest episode of Doyin’s Corner audiovisual podcast hosted by former Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola David.

“I do not think I’m going to hell. I joke about it often because it gets on some people’s nerves, and I love to do that [laughs].

“But I do not think I’m going to hell. I do not believe that there is a pit of eternal damnation that I’m going to. And to be honest, if there’s a pit of eternal damnation that I’m going to, I would rather go there than be stuck with Christians in heaven,” she said.

On reason for making the assertion, she said; “Christians are the meanest people I have met in my life. They come into my DM every day to tell me I’m going to hell. That was not what Jesus was preaching. Jesus said, ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.”

