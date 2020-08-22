Why I featured Oxlade in “Fall” ― YungAce

An Afro-Pop Artiste, Sokan Oreoluwa popularly known as YungAce has explained that the sound of the reigning artiste, Oxlade necessitated his appearance in the song “Fall”.

Also known as Orin, YungAce made this disclosure in an interview with Tribune Online on Saturday in Lagos.

Oreoluwa, who recently dropped the hit “Fall” which has put him in the limelight, said Oxlade liked his freestyle; hence, the magical result of Fall.

“Oxlade’s sound is so amazing. Immediately I made the song, I knew I wanted his sound on the song. I actually made the freestyle at first and posted it on my page; So, he saw it and liked it. We linked up and the result was magical,” he said.

Meanwhile, Orin said that his songs are more often than not about his life and things happening around him.

“Most times, I love to sing about my life and things that happen around me. My last single ‘ACT A FOOL’ was basically about my ex-girlfriend (laughs).

“I stumbled on a particular girl’s page on Instagram and she caught my attention and the vibes started rolling in. Funnily, I never got to message her at all,” YungAce said.

While touching on his uniqueness and what makes him different, Oreoluwa pointed at his love for playing with words and the need to feel personal to the listeners.

He added that he loves harmonies and playing around with back up voices.

“I love to play with words in my songs, love to make it feel more personal to everyone listening. I also love harmonies and playing around back up vocals. Basically, I would say my sound,” Oreoluwa stated.

