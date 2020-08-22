ADP charges UN Security Council to restore peace in Mali

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the United Nations Security Council to step in to restore peace in Mali, following the military coup that led to the ouster of the country’s president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who was forced to resign and later arrested last Tuesday by the country’s military juntas, even as it condemned the development.

ADP made this call on Saturday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, saying it was now old fashioned, for a military takeover in any parts of the world.

The party admonished the military in African countries to resist the temptation to take laws into their hand at the slightest opportunity of social crisis in a country, saying they must be reminded that development of democracy in Africa’s developing economies with a high level of ignorance amongst the populace was an arduous task demanding considerable mental effort and set of skills to accomplish.

According to ADP, building democracy in Africa requires all hands to be on deck, saying that “the military must be aware that their primary assignment is to preserve and protect the territorial integrity of their countries while they remain subservient to the civilian government which must be allowed to make mistakes and correct them as a way of strengthening good governance under democracy being the only civilized form of government all over the world.”

The party reiterated its call on the Nigerian government, “who is seen as a big brother to all other African nations,” to step in, by working with African Union (AU), the UN and other organisations, and ensure that Mali could return to democratic government.

ADP commended former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who it described as an envoy on peaceful resolution of the crisis that had been rocking Mali, saying that it was important that all actors in the crisis put aside their personal agenda in the interest of all Malians.

“It is important that all actors in this crisis, put aside their personal agenda, at least for the interest of all citizens of the country.

“It is also important that this crisis should not give room to militias, and insurgents, who may now have a field day, because of the ongoing political turmoil,” the party said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing… peace in mali | peace in mali | peace in mali | peace in mali | peace in mali