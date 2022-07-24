Why I dumped PDP for SDP, —Iworiso-Markson, ex-Bayelsa Information Commissioner

The immediate past Commissioner for Information, Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, speaks to SOJI AJIBOLA on the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and why he defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other issues affecting the state.

Your sudden resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came as a surprise to many. What informed that decision?

It was a painful but inevitable decision that I had to leave the PDP. It took me quite a lot to arrive at that courageous decision. I knew that it was not going to go down well with most people, including Senator Seriake Dickson, my former boss and the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State. But then I had made up my mind and there was no going back. I was one of the loyal members of the party who were treated unfairly, especially in the build-up to the primaries of the party. I contested for the ticket of the House of Representatives and I knew that if a level-playing field was created, I would have won.

But from the moment I joined the race, I became a strong target for character and personality assassination. I was serially blackmailed, humiliated and frustrated. Right there at the venue of the primary election, there was a directive that a particular aspirant should be voted for. My delegates were threatened they would be dealt with if they voted for me. Prior to that time, some of my staunch supporters were called to the Government House to withdraw their support for me. It was a grand and calculated action by some forces of darkness.

What do you think led to all of this action that you said was orchestrated?

I would say personal hatred borne out of pure malice. One of the lies that was consistently told against me was that I am a Lagos boy and do not have any electoral value. This lie was sustained throughout the period. Those who were behind it claimed that if I got the ticket, PDP will lose the general election. Some of the people behind the lies were people I had helped to deliver at their own elections. I worked for their victories and emergence in previous elections. As if that was not enough, after the primaries, I was never contacted by the leadership of the party in the state and even the committee that was set-up for reconciliation. So, it became very clear to me that I was now an orphan in the party. I had to leave. Those who kicked against my defection did so because they have not suffered the kind of humiliation I suffered. I was treated with disdain and they extended it to my supporters. Many of my supporters who are appointees of the government were excoriated for daring to support me without waiting to get clear directives from the governor. The witch-hunt on my supporters and gross disregard for my person not minding my contributions and years of loyalty to the party even at great cost to my personal safety and life made it unbearable to continue with the party. Anyway, I am at peace with myself where I am now.

But why did you choose the SDP instead of other parties?

Their ideology as a party is in tandem with my New Deal Agenda for the people of Ogbia. I believe that the SDP platform is the right vehicle. I consulted with my political family and supporters who all endorsed the SDP as the right vehicle. As the candidate of the party, I am optimistic that by the grace of God, I will emerge as the winner of the election. It is an opportunity for me to test my strength in the political arena. Let me also see if truly I lack electoral value. But I must say that my aspiration is people-driven. It is the people of Ogbia who want real development that are behind it. After the PDP primaries they knew everything that happened and kept insisting that I should move to another party and realise my ambition. It was part of their counsel that guided me. I am happy with the kind of support that we have received so far and we will break new grounds as the day goes by.

You were close to the Governor [Duoye] Diri; did you inform him you were leaving the PDP?

I tried to out of respect and honour as the leader of the party. I made several efforts and attempts to reach him but it was unsuccessful. I knew that it would not be good for him to hear it from the media. Sadly, since I couldn’t reach him, I left. I must say here that I do not have anything against the governor. We have been together in government since 2012. We both worked under Senator Dickson as governor. We were in fact one of his closest aides. When the party decided that he was the one they wanted to fly our flag in 2019, we all supported him until the last day. Some of the people who are claiming to love him today were nowhere then. They abandoned him and pursued their own agenda. They were seriously negotiating how to cross over to the APC because they never believed that the Supreme Court judgment would favour us. But, today, they are the ones that are calling the shots and making things difficult for him.

What do you mean by they are making things difficult for him?

They have succeeded in creating some kind of political dichotomy, which they call ‘restoration boys’ on one hand and ‘prosperity boys’ on the other hand. Restoration boys being those who are close to the former governor and Prosperity boys are those serving the governor now. It is this attitude they have advanced that is now a big threat to the PDP. They want to by all means alienate most of the people who still pay allegiance to the former governor. So, it is laughable that in a party, people could create such division and are being allowed to do so. I feel so sad because we worked so well for this governor to emerge. And when he did, we kept supporting him to succeed because we see his administration as an extension or continuation of the previous government. I personally was impressed about the steps he took to unite the party, bring back aggrieved members who had resigned and continue the legacy projects that were not completed by the former governor. But it is sad that people like us have to leave and many more are likely to leave because of the level of exclusion and victimisation that is going on in the PDP.

What is your relationship with the governor now?

We have a cordial relationship. He is the governor of the state and I have the highest of regard for him. He knows I have nothing personal against him. If anything, he knows I genuinely mean well for him and I want his government to succeed. We may have been separated by politics because of our different platforms, but we are all still Bayelsans and just like him, I am all out for the peace, unity and development of our state. That is my number one priority. That is why I am in the race for the 2023 House of Representatives election.





Do you think that the SDP has the spread and structure to defeat the PDP in Bayelsa?

Structures are built by people. We have about seven months to the election and people will be surprised at how widely accepted the SDP will become. I have said it before and let me repeat it here that I am not contesting this election because of my own personal interest. I am concerned about the development of Ogbia where I come from and intend to represent at the National Assembly. It was in Ogbia that oil was first discovered in commercial quantity and so we should have our pride of place in the country. We cannot continue to occupy the back seat. More so, the National Assembly is not a dumping ground for mediocre people. If we have to get it right in the next four years, then we need to send our best and I consider myself as one of the best. I have had private and public sector experience. I have interacted with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds. My contacts and connections all put me ahead of others in this race. I have also travelled widely and seen how places blessed with natural resources look like and it is time to replicate that in Ogbia.

What will make you step down from the race?

Step down for who or for what? I am in the race to win. As it stands now, the PDP may not even have a candidate at the election because of the current crisis rocking the party. One of the aspirants who contested the primary election with me went to court to challenge the winner. And from legal perspective if his prayers are granted, the court may ask INEC to exclude the PDP. So, who then will I step down for? I didn’t wake up to join this race only to end up stepping down for someone. I will run till the end. Power comes from God and He gives to whomever He pleases to give. God through the people will give me the power to lead my people at the Green Chamber.