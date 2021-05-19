Why I dissolved my cabinet ― Okowa

Governor of Delta State, on Wednesday, stated why he sacked his State Executive Council (SEC), Secretary to the State Government (SSG), special advisers and aides just two years into his second term in office.

Recall that the former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who was also affected, had disclosed the development on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the Government House, Asaba.

Addressing journalists, Aniagwu had said: “It happened that the Exco today lasted a bit longer than we anticipated. Let me from the onset drop what may be the headline for today: the Exco has been dissolved.”

“And so, I am the immediate past commissioner for information. All commissioners are to hand over to permanent secretaries with immediate effect.

“All special advisers are also to hand over to the person next to them, including the chief strategist of the government, and of course, including the chief of staff, the SSG and the senior political adviser.”

But speaking at a quarterly media interaction with journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, Governor Okowa said the decision to dissolve the cabinet was necessary to reduce the level of tension and distractions in the governance of the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

“At some point in time, in the course of an administration, there are always reasons to take some actions. I’ve been in this administration in the past 6 years, but two years in this tenure. We have two years to go.

“Obviously there have been a lot of distractions among some members of Exco. In the last two years, we need to be able to ensure that we reduce the level of distraction in governance.

“If we do not take that action, I may have an Exco that stays permanently divided in the next two years, and that will not enable me to achieve my vision.

“So, I thought that there was a need to rework the Exco in such a manner that we operate within the least stress, where those in Exco will know that their mind is fixated more on what we are able to achieve in the next two years, rather than in their private ambitions and beliefs.

“That was the key factor. Otherwise, the gentlemen that worked with me, which also includes the ladies, were very efficient. They worked hard, they meant well for the administration and I can’t really thank them enough for all they have done,” Okowa said

Meanwhile, reacting to the rumour that he is making plans to hand over power to an Ijaw man come 2023 amid a gentleman agreement within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for power rotation within the three senatorial districts, Okowa said only God knows who would succeed him.

“A gentleman agreement is an agreement that is not written. I want to believe that that is what it is supposed to be. But, whether there was any further meeting in which a gentleman agreement was reached, there has been no formal meeting in which a gentleman agreement was reached as of today.

“It means that whatever we are doing and talking about today, it is about what is fair, what is equitable, and how to define what is fair and to define what is equitable, and justiciable.

“Hearing about me handing over to an Ijaw man, it is only God Almighty that knows who will be Governor after me. I cannot pretend to be God, for I am not. I don’t know who God is going to bring. I do not have an intention of playing the role of God.

“Just as they say I want to hand over to an Ijaw man, that is how they say I want to hand over to an Urhobo. You will hear so many things. I do not think I have the strength to play God.

“But the real truth is, when the politics start, politics will be played. But I know that God Almighty will take the decision of who will be Governor.

“At some point in time, as a party, we will sit down to look at issues, to find out what truly is fair, what truly is justiciable, and what should equity really mean. Where is the Governorship going? I think if you pray, and you ask God, God may reveal it.

“Concerning myself and 2023, I am still praying. I am still praying, and God has not yet led me to where He wants me to be. But, pray for me depending on what you want me to do but I know that God will give me an answer at his timing,” he pleaded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Why I dissolved Why I dissolved

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Why I dissolved Why I dissolved