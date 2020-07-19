Why I chose acting over law —Toyin Haastrups

US-based Nollywood actress, Toyin Haastrups, has revealed that going into acting was against her parents’ desire of seeing her become a legal practitioner.
With a couple of productions under her belt and appearance in scores of movies, the thespian’s achievements in the movie industry would appear to have put to bed doubts about her choice of career after abandoning a potential law career.
During an interaction with R, the actress shed light on how her passion for acting started with participating with plays in church.
“My passion for acting has been since I was young. Long before I joined the movie industry, I had started acting in church. Those early days helped me hone my skills and fuel my passion before I later joined the industry full-time.
“My parents wanted me to be a lawyer but I stuck with my passion, acting. I am happy now that they can see it’s paying off.”
Reacting to the reported meagre remuneration that theatre practitioners get, the Olabisi Onabanjo graduate expressed that even though she has a personal business, her passion for the job supersedes whatever financial returns she might currently be getting.
“I’m into my own personal business and I work here in the United States. But for acting, the passion comes before the money. So, no matter what we get, I remain focused and dedicated. Acting is what I will continue to do even when there is no more monetary gain.
“I will love to have my own private TV and radio stations and impact lives through these avenues,” Haastrups further added.
