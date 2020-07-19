QD shoots ‘Owo’ video, promises fans more projects

Weeks after debuting his long-awited Ghetto gospel’ EP, rising music star, QD, continues to push through to the front seat of hit makers in the Nigerian music industry with the completion of his new music video, Owo.
Born Adeosi Quddus David, but popularly known as QD, the eloquent singer and rapper said he’s excited about the video shoot of one of his most talked-about single as he looked forward to thrilling his fans with visuals to the tune.
QD who doubles as a rapper and performer, teamed up with young video director Samuel Achema to work on the forthcoming visuals for Owo as they both gave the video the professional touches that it requires, taking the project to heights that QD’s colleagues would commend him for.
Speaking about the Owo video and what fans should expect from him, the singer attempted to give his fans a new side to his fast-emerging career as he goes shirtless in some of the scenes while he showed his African depth in others.
“For me, I am excited about the video and what we want the people to see from us. This is a project that is very dear to my heart. The video is a feel good one showcasing lifestyle and a celebration of the hit single.”
For somebody who was born and raised in Lagos State, QD cut his teeth and nurtured his musical dreams in Akoka/Bariga, where he started recording songs.
QDis the first rapper signed to Civilian Mopol Movement (CMM) in 2019 and has emerged as one of the artistes currently dominating the music space with his sound and voice.
