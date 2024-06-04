OPay has announced that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to resume onboarding new users.

In a statement, OPay emphasized that this decision reflects its commitment to regulatory compliance, robust security practices, and the fight against financial crime.

“We are thrilled to welcome new users to the OPay family,” said Adekunle Adeyemi, Head of Marketing at OPay. “This milestone underscores our dedication to building a secure and inclusive financial ecosystem for all Nigerians.”

OPay said it prioritises user safety and financial security. The company adheres to strict KYC (Know Your Customer) verification processes, ensuring the legitimacy of all accounts. We encourage all users to complete the verification process thoroughly.

ALSO READ: My development agenda transforming Nigeria — Tinubu

The bank in a statement said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to our existing customers for their unwavering support and understanding during this period. Your patience and trust have been invaluable.

“OPay remains dedicated to its mission: simplifying financial services through technology, making transactions effortless, and offering a seamless payment experience for every Nigerian. They urge customers to stay tuned for exciting new features coming soon to the OPay App.”

The management charged customers to experience the power and convenience of OPay.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE