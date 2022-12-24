Why do you really want to be rich?

Is it to show off? Is it so you can buy a mansion(s), cars, and clothes? Or maybe because you want to beat your friends in the game of capitalism? Or you just want to be famous.

I’m a huge promoter of understanding the “WHY” for whatever it is you’re doing. Having a strong grasp on this will increase your chances of success.

It can be tough to stay focused in a society like ours driven by materialism and a superficial lifestyle. Trying to impress people and compete with others.

Everyone wants to be like the Joneses. The attitude of “keeping up with the Joneses” has widespread effects on some people. According to this philosophy, obvious consumption occurs when people care about their standard of living and the appearance of their peers.

Social media has also created a façade around making money and getting rich.

Young people now believe they can be and live like the “Joneses” without going through the process of wealth creation. Depression is now on the increase, and people comparing themselves with others.

Everyone seems to be striving for something. To be bigger, better than who we are. We’re never content with what we have.

But we all need to stop focusing on building wealth so we can be famous or show off. We need to draw a line between making more money and building wealth for posterity’s sake.

For some people wealth is freedom, to some, it is leverage while for some it is living on your terms.

Having wealth shouldn’t just provide you with the ability to get money to buy stuff; it should also be a source of freedom, leverage, and control over your life.

In Robert Kiyosaki’s popular book, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, he discusses the need to break out of the “rat race.”

Many people work hard to earn money and spend it. Then they work hard to get a promotion so they can earn more money and spend more money on bigger and fancier things. But during this cycle, they are stuck going around and around, for the rest of their lives.

As such we should seek to take a second look at why we ought to be wealthy so we don’t all end up stereotyped and unable to make an impact in our communities; because building wealth is about being able to break free of the “Rat Race” and building financial freedom.

In a capitalistic society that runs on money like ours, you can rarely get by without actually having any money, to begin with. Anything you want to do requires money. Well, at least until you build wealth!





In a capitalistic society that runs on money like ours, you can rarely get by without actually having any money, to begin with. Anything you want to do requires money. Well, at least until you build wealth!

The more you make money, the more money you want. The need for more money never really ends.

As you make more and more money, with a mature understanding of true wealth creation, your main focus will shift to your ability to help people in need and to make an impact in your world.

But this understanding will not begin unless you decide to focus and live intentionally, not just to secure your future but to also secure the future of others. We keep rising by lifting others.

In this Yuletide season, look out for a family and share out of what you have.

I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in Advance.

