Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran: Two decades of purposeful reign

Onpetu of Ijeru occupies one of the oldest thrones in Yoruba land. The throne has its source like major Yoruba monarchs at IleIfe. Before exiting IleIfe he had ruled over Ido. After leaving, one of his brothers occupied the throne as Onpetu or Olojudo. Many Idos in Yoruba land have their roots at Ido and affliated with Onpetu. A very significant role of Onpetu in IleIfe aside being one of the heads of autonomous communities in IleIfe was that he is the custodian of ‘Ade Are’. ‘Ade Are’ is worn by Ooni once in a year and that crown is owned by Onpetu but offers Ooni its use on this vital festival of owner venerating Olodumare as the Creator of the universe and all therein

Onpetu migrated North Western Yoruba land towards the newly founded Yoruba classical kingdoms of Igbon,Iresa,Ikoyi and OyoIle. He actually settled at the vicinity of these kingdoms. He inherited through mutual conscent of all or conquest the stretch of land from Laka stream which separated Ogbomoso North and South (today) and bounded in the south by IfeOdan. All communities in this demarcation until much later accepted him as their overlord. Onpetu lineage is reputed for being warriors in the ancient times and made a lot of efforts to safeguard territorial integrity of the Yoruba country right from IleIfe and later Oyo Empire which Oje Ile and later Ijeru was an integral part of. Aside her role in the protection of Oyo Empire, the role of Oluoje born soldiers in the establishment of present Ibadan in the 19th century cannot be over emphasized. Delesolu who settled Oje,Babalola, a paramount chief of Oluyole era and whose son,Fijabi became the first Baale of Ibadan post foundation period in 1893,Lajubutan a torn in the flesh of Oluyole etc are some of them. As a matter of fact, Oluoje lineage is one of the largest lineages in Yoruba land and the Diaspora. Their code of identification/orile Aro and lineage poetry/oriki are used to identify them worldwide ‘omo p’aja funwon r’awo je;ela moko nko gbodo je eran ega. Omo buni buni a bi eebu wonnti wonnti;omo ar’oti we bi ojo….’

Ijeru where Onpetu migrated to from his seat of power at Oje Ile was a military outpost of OjeIle in his bid to protect her southern flank from external aggression. This was where warriors of Oluoje settled. We should remember that warriors in the olden days did not live with kings in their towns. Aside helping to protect Ile Oje territories he did same for the territorial integrity of the nascent Ogbomoso which was a neighbouring town. Ogbomoso township,Ogbomoso North and South Local Governments have two towns structures. These are Ogbomoso and Ijeru. This was the case until the introduction of Native Authority by the British hegemony in 1893 which brought the two structures, including the classical kingdoms of Igbon,Iresa, and Ajaawa under the authority called Ogbomoso Native Authority and Ogbomoso and its Baale(the title of Soun of Ogbomoso then) as the head.

Reference to all towns in that area as Ogbomoso has its roots in this colonial contraption. There was little disaffection among these people for being called Ogbomoso because it was their creation. However, overbearing influence of occupants of Soun stool and usurpation of the rights of other interests over land and chieftaincies led to separatist tendencies,dissafection and assertion of separate identities by these people including the Onpetu of Ijeru

In the last twenty three and half years on the throne of Onpetu of Ijeru and head of Oluoje lineage worldwide,oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III has proudly protected and sustained the identity, heritage and the throne of Onpetu and Oluoje people. He was coronated on June 1,1999 and received the staff of Office from the then Executive Governor of Oyo state, Chief Lamidi Onaolapo Adesina on December 18,1999. He authored’TOKULOJE’,a book that tells the history of Onpetu and Oluoje people and their position in Yoruba country. The book was unveiled at the fifth year coronation anniversary of the monarch in 2004. Peace, that essential ingredient for development is reigning in his kingdom.

Oba Oyediran is a lover of education,he facilitated the establishment of school of Basic study. He encourages his people to send their children and wards to school. He established Ogbomoso South Economic Empowerment Council for the progress of the people of Ogbomoso South LGA. The council meets bi-monthly, quarterly and yearly.

He used all means to retrieve all Oluoje lands that were illegally occupied by people. Oba Oyediran is the brain behind the annual Free Health care services including surgery at Onpetu palace. Onpetu Oyediran offers financial assistance to people especially the indigent ones.


The annual ‘Odun oba’ which was hitherto associated with fetish activities has now become a prayer festival. The monarch was able to lead his people to God. Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran has also facilitated the construction of a 40 bed maternity at the State Hospital, Ogbomoso South LGA. The project was financed by an illustrous son of of Ijeru.

Through his efforts Onpetu palace was rehabilitated to an ultra modern palace as well as the construction of a modern community Hall at Onpetu palace

The Evangelist Oba also secured employment opportunities for people at Federal,state, military and paramilitary agencies

And in 2020 he created a chiefdom for Obada which is popularly called Odooba.

We wish oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III many more years of purposeful reign

  • Adelani Olawuyi sent this from Ogooluwa Lga, Oyo State.

