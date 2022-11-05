Why do men hate to discuss money?

Omo baba, Omo baba …. Craig was rattled to hear his secondary school nickname from behind him at the mall.

Omo baba why you dey do like say you no remember me again? My name nah Kennedy your superhero friend from secondary school.

Kennedy stretched out his hands to give Craig a handshake. While Craig was still trying to figure out the face of the person standing in front of him.

It’s been over 17 years and he could hardly recognize Kennedy but for the “Omo baba” nickname which was a popular nickname given to him by his schoolmates back in school.

If you say you no know me, I go die today, Kennedy exclaimed. Craig laughed out loud and both of them left the open space at the center of the mail, away from people who were already staring at them while Kennedy was being overly dramatic.

Craig’s memory was immediately jolted as he noticed the way Kennedy was walking beside him. Kennedy had a bad accident back in school and fractured one of his legs while trying to role play as “Superman”; hence the reason they gave him the name Superhero.

My Superhero friend, what are you doing here? Craig asked Kennedy.

Opeey o now he finally sees me…. I just ‘JAPA’ come this una UK o, I dey find greener pasture. I be wan go Canada before but sounds like UK is easier for now. Kennedy explained.

Good for you and good to see you my Superhero friend. I could never have recognized you. You are way bigger now and more handsome. Craig laughed.

They both gisted for a while, exchanged numbers and bade each other goodbye.

Craig reluctantly walked back home from the mall. Decided to use his own keys to open the door without having to disturb anyone. Arranged himself on the bed and slept off

The next day was a Sunday, he and his wife had not spoken since the previous day’s argument.

Unknown to Craig that Lola has already written to his former employer on the possibilities of taking his job back in Nigeria of which she has gotten a confirmatory note. Her space as a tech expert was difficult to fill, her company was excited to have her back with a raise.

They both dressed up and went to church without saying a word to each other.





The preacher admonished the congregation from two books of the bible, He quoted Ephesians 4:32 and Colossians 3:13.

“Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

“Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man has quarrel against any; even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.”

Craig felt convicted that the preacher was speaking to him. While on his sit, he tried to hold his wife’s hand beside him but she pushed him aside. She excused herself at that instant to go to the restroom.

Is this how we will keep malice with ourselves? Craig broke the silence while driving the car with his wife after the church service.

Since you asked, I am going back to Nigeria to continue my life and work. Lola snapped and burst into tears at the same time.

Craig found a place to park the car for a minute. He pulled his wife to his chest and hugged her tightly. It’s okay, I know you are mad at me and you are stressed. Let’s go home and think over this, so we can decide together.

Discussing issues around finances is one of such topics, Craig always avoids. When he feels uncertain about the future, he would rather plan as the day comes. He is not much of an ambitious man as his wife would like him to be. He is an easy-going guy; he likes to take his time to do most things. He’s somewhat phlegmatic in nature. Not easily excited to action or display of emotion; apathetic; calm, or composed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Most people with the phlegmatic temperament are easy-going, calm, and unemotional. They can be indecisive and agreeable and are usually happy to allow others to make decisions for them. Hence his attraction to Lola who is more of an ambitious person and of a choleric temperament.

Craig believes he has achieved a lot in this life by taking his time; while Lola simply thinks Craig is a procrastinator and with no drive to make money or even try.

If Lola wants something, she goes for it. She makes decision on the spot and always likes to have a plan to work with. She is the one who comes up with most of the activities and moves the relationship along. While Craig is the peaceful and calm one and this was what drew him to Lola’s choleric energy [Take-charge temperament].

Why do you always pull back anytime we need to discuss money issues and financial planning? Lola asked Craig.

To be continued.