Why Army is diversifying —Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, has said that apart from protecting the territorial area of the country, the army is now involved in other economic activities in order to assist its personnel and the general public.

This was even as he stressed that the army’s present position is in line with global trends by deploying resources to fight food insecurity.

To this end, he disclosed that the army has established Nigeria Army Farm and Ranches, Nigeria Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited, Command Engineering Depot, Nigeria Army Property Limited and Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee.

Speaking at the Nigeria Army Day at the ongoing Kaduna Trade Fair on Saturday, Buratai remarked that these outfits would not only serve the interest of Nigeria Army personnel but also made available its products and services to the general public at relatively affordable costs.

He noted that the overall objective is to make the Nigeria Army to be the peoples’ army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria and food insecurity on the other hand.

“At this juncture, I must commend the efforts of DICON in collaboration with Command Engineering Depot (CED) under the leadership of Major General V. O Ezugwu for the historic research, development and production of EZUGWU, the first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle using 70 percent local content,” he said.

Additionally, General Buratai stated that the strategic alliance between DICON and CED has led to the production of patrol vehicles, bullet proof vests, ballistic helmets, and mine and IED clearance equipment.

“These vehicles and equipment which are on display at this venue have been inducted into the military counter-insurgency operations in the North,” he said.

He also remarked that the Medical Corps have also impacted positively on the health sector across Nigeria by providing medical assistance not only to our troops but also to the civil populace.

On Boko Haram, the CoS assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Nigeria Army in collaboration with our sister services to always emerge victorious against the enemies of our national peace and security.

“Let me once more remind us that the ongoing operations in the North East is asymmetrical and not a conventional warfare. We hereby solicit the support, prayers, patience and understanding of all Nigerians.”

‘There is no doubt that the much expected victory which comes from God alone shall be ours,’ he declared.