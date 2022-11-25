Souvenir ideas for couples and wedding guests

Latest News
By Joanna Oyeleke
Souvenir ideas for couples

Does any weekend go by without at least a wedding ceremony happening in different parts of the country? I doubt it.   

It is always a joyful occasion when two individuals agree to come together and journey the rest of their lives with each other. The family of the to-be couples are not left out in this mood of celebration.   

Some even go to the extent of sharing souvenirs on behalf of the couple just to contribute to the success of the day.  

Are you planning your wedding soon? Have you been struggling with souvenir ideas for your wedding or that of a loved one?  

You need not bother yourself anymore as discussed in this article are souvenir ideas that can be given to guests for wedding ceremonies and souvenir ideas wedding guests can give to couples.  

1. Souvenir ideas  for the couple  

It is important that we bear in mind that whatever souvenirs we intend on giving to the couple should be gift items that will be useful to them for the smooth running of their new home.  

It is important to know that you shouldn’t go beyond your financial capacity just to get the couple a gift.  

Such souvenir ideas for couples include 

  1. Money (some couples prefer to be given a cash gift rather than any other item. So, be sure to make your findings before deciding on the gift item you want to present to the couple.)  
  2. Car  
  3. Baby bathing tub and other childcare items   
  4. Chest freezer  
  5. Mini fridge  
  6. An apartment   
  7. All expense-paid vacation   
  8. Generator   
  9. Set of cooking utensils   
  10. Washing machine   
  11. Fabrics  
  12. Set of personal care items   
  13. Electric iron  
  14. Cooler  
  15. Gas cooker  
  16. Set of glass ware (cups, plates, mugs, etc.)  
  17. Complete set of cooking pots  
  18. Flat screen TV   
  19. Electric fan  
  20. Electric blender   

2. Souvenir ideas for wedding guests  

For your guests, it is expedient you give them souvenir that shows that you appreciate there presence in making your day a memorable one.  

Please note that this is not compulsory and if you intend on doing so, just get souvenir within your financial capacity.   

Such souvenir ideas for  wedding guests include 


  1. Jotters  
  2. Customized pen  
  3. Washing basin/kitchen bowls   
  4. Bags  
  5. Mugs and other kind of cups  
  6. Kitchen strainer  
  7. Buckets   
  8. Umbrella   
  9. Napkins/face towel  
  10. Bathing towel  
  11. Table/wall clock  
  12.  Ceramic/plastic trays   
  13. Medium sized electric kettle   
  14. Back scratcher  
  15. Customized/fashionable tooth pick  
  16. Foldable hand fans/small sized electric fan  
  17. Food flasks/coolers   
  18. Foot mat  
  19. Key holder  
  20. Ceramic plates  

In all, just do the little you can as a wedding guest to make settling into this new phase of life easy for the couple you are celebrating with, and also as the host, do your bit to appreciate your guests by giving them nice souvenirs they will appreciate.   

