Souvenir ideas for couples and wedding guests

Does any weekend go by without at least a wedding ceremony happening in different parts of the country? I doubt it.

It is always a joyful occasion when two individuals agree to come together and journey the rest of their lives with each other. The family of the to-be couples are not left out in this mood of celebration.

Some even go to the extent of sharing souvenirs on behalf of the couple just to contribute to the success of the day.

Are you planning your wedding soon? Have you been struggling with souvenir ideas for your wedding or that of a loved one?

You need not bother yourself anymore as discussed in this article are souvenir ideas that can be given to guests for wedding ceremonies and souvenir ideas wedding guests can give to couples.

1. Souvenir ideas for the couple

It is important that we bear in mind that whatever souvenirs we intend on giving to the couple should be gift items that will be useful to them for the smooth running of their new home.

It is important to know that you shouldn’t go beyond your financial capacity just to get the couple a gift.

Such souvenir ideas for couples include:

Money (some couples prefer to be given a cash gift rather than any other item. So, be sure to make your findings before deciding on the gift item you want to present to the couple.) Car Baby bathing tub and other childcare items Chest freezer Mini fridge An apartment All expense-paid vacation Generator Set of cooking utensils Washing machine Fabrics Set of personal care items Electric iron Cooler Gas cooker Set of glass ware (cups, plates, mugs, etc.) Complete set of cooking pots Flat screen TV Electric fan Electric blender

2. Souvenir ideas for wedding guests

For your guests, it is expedient you give them souvenir that shows that you appreciate there presence in making your day a memorable one.

Please note that this is not compulsory and if you intend on doing so, just get souvenir within your financial capacity.

Such souvenir ideas for wedding guests include:





Jotters Customized pen Washing basin/kitchen bowls Bags Mugs and other kind of cups Kitchen strainer Buckets Umbrella Napkins/face towel Bathing towel Table/wall clock Ceramic/plastic trays Medium sized electric kettle Back scratcher Customized/fashionable tooth pick Foldable hand fans/small sized electric fan Food flasks/coolers Foot mat Key holder Ceramic plates

In all, just do the little you can as a wedding guest to make settling into this new phase of life easy for the couple you are celebrating with, and also as the host, do your bit to appreciate your guests by giving them nice souvenirs they will appreciate.

