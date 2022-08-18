Fun facts you should know about Lagos state

What have you heard about Lagos? Do you have some assumptions you will love to ascertain? Will you like to get some facts about the city before making your first visit? Then you should read on.

Lagos State has often been described as the cultural, financial, and entertainment capital of Africa. Is this true or it is just mere exaggeration?

To give answers to your questions about Lagos state, check out fun facts you should know about Lagos in order to clarify your doubts and ascertain some of your assumptions.

1. Lagos is the epicentre of social life

Do you doubt that Lagos State is the epicentre of social life in the country? Well, you should not because indeed it is. It is a fact that the city houses famous Nigerian actors, musicians and comedians.

The city is the epicentre of social life because of the various social events it plays host to on daily basis not to talk of weekends.

If you’re the life of the party or a fun lover, then you should find your way to Lagos because the city has got you covered all the way.

2. It is the epicentre of commercial activities in the country

A fact that has been proven over decades is that Lagos state is the epicentre of commercial activities in the country.

The city has an enabling environment for both buyers and sellers. Hardly will you not find any business outfit you can ever think of in the country or sometimes abroad that is not in Lagos.

Most investors even see and ensure that their headquarters or major branches are scattered around the epicentre.

If you are interested in taking your business to the next level, seeking for business opportunities, then you should make your way to Lagos.

3. Lots of job opportunities for the educated and non-educated

Lagos can be likened to a land flowing with milk and honey as a result of the diverse and wide range of job opportunities available in the city.





Regardless of your educational qualifications, there is always a job for you so far you’re not lazy.

Have you been told that Lagos has a lot of job opportunities? This indeed is very true.

4. Life in Lagos is expensive (accommodation, food, transport)

Life in Lagos is quite expensive. Almost everything you get in Lagos is very expensive when compared to other states in the country.

From the cost of living to transportation to feeding to clothing, accessories and so on, everything in Lagos is on the high side.

So, it is important you are financially stable if you intend on staying or visiting Lagos.

5. Traffic

What is life in Lagos without traffic? Lagosians basically spend a good part of their lives in traffic.

Lagos is that city where you can spend two hours getting to a place that takes less than 30 minutes if the road is free.

Coming to Lagos soon? Then check out how you can avoid or cope with Lagos traffic

6. Hub of craziness

Life in Lagos can be quite crazy. Different kinds of individuals with different mentalities and temperaments just make it crazier.

You don’t want to be too gentle or calm in Lagos, a little display of craziness is sometimes needed.

7. Street-wise and smart

Lagos life is a serious street life, especially on the mainland. You have to have a bit of street life to survive in Lagos. ‘Lasgidi’ as the city is often called in the streets is a place for smart people. It is popular said that if you’re not wise in Lagos, you can never be wise in life.

8. Trust is rare

Trust is rare in Lagos. That is, it is rare to see good people or trustworthy individuals in Lagos.

So another fact you should know is that you should trust no one.

9. A confluence of all tribes and religions

There is hardly any tribe or religion in this country that you wouldn’t find represented in Lagos.

From the major tribes and religions to the minor ones, you will always find them duly represented in Lagos.

The state is also home to different religious centres.

In all, Lagos is one of the most amazing cities you would love to visit in Nigeria. What are you waiting for? Take a trip to Lagos and the city is sure to welcome you with open arms.

