Kids & Teens

What will you be when you grow up?

Tribune Online
Smiling students child's dream

Every child has a dream nestled in their heart: a hope for what they will become in the
future. We asked students what they want to be and why? Their responses are brought by
OLAYINKA AWE.

Alade Praise Oluwafemi, Jss3

I want to be a lawyer because I talk too much. 

Adejumo Oluwatomisin, Jss2

I want to be a doctor because I like treating people, and also because I am caring. 

Adeosun David Iyanuoluwa, Jss2

I do not know but I have different things in mind, like engineering, or being an artist that draws.

Omolabaru Semilore, Ss1

I want to be a doctor because I want to treat people and give them free medicine.

Akinwumi Jumoke, Jss2

I want to be a doctor because it is my wish.

Emmanuella Makinde, Jss3

I want to be a chartered accountant because the business is fascinating, and also because I like money. I feel the job is going to give me money.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article World Cup of grave ‘World Cup’ of grave digging holds in Hungary
Next Article your money on money Our men your investments generational wealth spiritual laws Assets over Liabilities woman's money dividends of company company's dividends retirement planning How to spot a ponzi scheme The Will of Baba The Will of Baba ​Your money or your life (II)

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×