What will you be when you grow up?

Every child has a dream nestled in their heart: a hope for what they will become in the
future. We asked students what they want to be and why? Their responses are brought by
OLAYINKA AWE.
Alade Praise Oluwafemi, Jss3
I want to be a lawyer because I talk too much.
Adejumo Oluwatomisin, Jss2
I want to be a doctor because I like treating people, and also because I am caring.
Adeosun David Iyanuoluwa, Jss2
I do not know but I have different things in mind, like engineering, or being an artist that draws.
Omolabaru Semilore, Ss1
I want to be a doctor because I want to treat people and give them free medicine.
Akinwumi Jumoke, Jss2
I want to be a doctor because it is my wish.
Emmanuella Makinde, Jss3
I want to be a chartered accountant because the business is fascinating, and also because I like money. I feel the job is going to give me money.
