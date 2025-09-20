What will you be when you grow up?

Every child has a dream nestled in their heart: a hope for what they will become in the

future. We asked students what they want to be and why? Their responses are brought by

OLAYINKA AWE.

Alade Praise Oluwafemi, Jss3

I want to be a lawyer because I talk too much.

Adejumo Oluwatomisin, Jss2

I want to be a doctor because I like treating people, and also because I am caring.

Adeosun David Iyanuoluwa, Jss2

I do not know but I have different things in mind, like engineering, or being an artist that draws.

Omolabaru Semilore, Ss1

I want to be a doctor because I want to treat people and give them free medicine.

Akinwumi Jumoke, Jss2

I want to be a doctor because it is my wish.

Emmanuella Makinde, Jss3

I want to be a chartered accountant because the business is fascinating, and also because I like money. I feel the job is going to give me money.

