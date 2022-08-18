What to know about high cholesterol

Very many people know that high cholesterol is bad for their heart, but not many appear to really understand what cholesterol is. In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts say although raised cholesterol levels have no symptoms, their build-up in the blood vessels can increase an individual’s risk of developing heart disease or stroke if not well managed.

HEART disease is a common cause of death across the world. Unfortunately, not many are aware that the seeds of heart attacks and strokes may be sown in childhood or through wrong lifestyles. That’s because many people seem unaware that high or abnormal cholesterol levels are a major risk factor for heart disease, chest pain and stroke.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood. The body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease. With high cholesterol, fatty deposits can develop in blood vessels.

“High cholesterol does not mean the person is fat or slim; in fact, there are slim people with high cholesterol levels. So, it varies. But we always talk about individuals monitoring their cholesterol level and ensuring that it is a normal range because of diseases like high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack,” said Dr Taiwo Soyinka, a family physician at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Unlike blood pressure and sugar levels that, with a sphygmomanometer or a glucometer, can be quickly measured, a blood sample is required for a test to determine if the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides is abnormal. A high cholesterol level has no symptoms.

Dr Soyinka said health workers usually mention cholesterol and its problems, especially when talking to adults. High cholesterol is more problematic with advancing age, increased westernisation and individuals becoming less physically inactive.

However, are all cholesterol levels bad?

Dr Okechukwu Ogah, a cardiologist at the UCH, Ibadan, said high or abnormal cholesterol levels are harmful to the body.

“Excess cholesterol is not good for health because it indicates the likelihood that blood flow is reduced, which in turn makes the chances of heart attack and heart disease more likely; howbeit, there needs to be a balance because the body needs it for the formation of cell membranes, certain hormones, and vitamin D,” he added.

Dr Ogah stated that aside from the cholesterol that the liver produces naturally, eating too many foods that are high in cholesterol, obesity, stress and lifestyle factors like smoking, inactivity and alcohol can contribute to high cholesterol in individuals.

According to him, in some cases, abnormal cholesterol levels can be genetic in some individuals. The most common genetic cause of high cholesterol is called familial hyper-cholesterolemia, which occurs because of genetic mutations that increase the risk of abnormal cholesterol levels.

To help transport cholesterol, the liver produces lipoproteins. Lipoproteins are particles made from fat and protein. They carry cholesterol and triglycerides, another type of lipid, through the bloodstream. The two major forms of lipoprotein are low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

LDL, the “bad” cholesterol, transports cholesterol particles throughout the body. LDL cholesterol builds up in the walls of the arteries, making them hard and narrow. HDL, the “good” cholesterol, picks up excess cholesterol and takes it back to the liver.

A lipid profile also typically measures triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood. Having a high triglyceride level also can increase the risk of heart disease.

However, Dr Ogah said the body needs a balance of LDL and HDL cholesterol. He added: “If the ratio of the total cholesterol to the HDL cholesterol is more than 5, it is not good. Actually, the higher the HDL cholesterol, the better the body’s lipid profile. Total and LDL cholesterol levels should be low.”

He also said despite the controversies about cholesterol, what is known is that the higher the cholesterol level in the blood, the higher the tendency for a buildup of cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries, causing obstruction of blood flow. This is medically termed atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis often has no symptoms until a plaque ruptures or the build-up is severe enough to block blood flow. A plague that ruptures suddenly can form a clot that causes a heart attack or stroke. Also, where blood vessels located outside of the heart and brain are affected, a condition termed peripheral artery disease (PAD) occurs.

He also stated that diseases such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, hypothyroidism and lupus can cause unhealthy cholesterol levels, just like some types of medications for treating acne, cancer, high blood pressure, HIV/AIDS and irregular heart rhythms.

“For instance, in patients with cardiovascular disease, the risk of a complication gets higher with high or abnormal cholesterol level. So, we test and treat them holistically. There are different drugs for managing different types of cholesterol problems. So, not one drug heals everything. While some drugs are used to build HDL cholesterol, others help to reduce total or LDL cholesterol levels.”

Dr Ogah said once there is a cholesterol problem, a healthy diet, regular exercise and sometimes medication will be required to help reduce high cholesterol while it is being monitored to ensure that its level is within a safe limit.

According to him, individuals need to eat low-salt diet that emphasises fruits, vegetables and whole grains, limit the number of animal fats and use good fats in moderation, maintain a healthy weight, quit smoking, exercise and manage stress.

High-cholesterol foods to avoid include whole milk, butter, red meat, chocolate, organ meat, processed meat, fried foods, baked goods and sweets, eggs and shellfish.

Exercise works to eliminate the dangerous, fatty LDL cholesterol by increasing HDL cholesterol. Aerobic exercise that’s repetitive and works for multiple muscle groups, is the best exercise to reduce cholesterol. The American Heart Association recommends exercising for at least 30 minutes five to seven times per week.

The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) recommends lipid testing between the ages of 9 and 11, and repeating the testing every five years until age 45 or 55, depending on the gender. Cholesterol and lipid levels can decrease during puberty, so screening before and after puberty can provide a more accurate assessment.

The test needs to be repeated every one to two years between the ages of 45 to 65 for men and 55 to 64 for women. But for those over the age of 65, cholesterol screenings should be completed every year. The frequency of testing will also depend on your family history or risk factors.

In most cases, high cholesterol has no symptoms. Knowing requires testing blood cholesterol levels, especially for those above 20 years. But without treatment, high cholesterol can cause serious health issues. The good news is that the condition can be managed, and in many cases, its complications are avoided.